Who are the new actors playing residents on Grey's Anatomy?

It would be almost impossible not to talk about an upcoming Grey's Anatomy season at this time of the year. Over the last 18 years, it has become equivalent to a Christmas or Thanksgiving tradition.

Keeping the show going for so long (with a sufficient audience, at least), requires frequent revamps. The upcoming 19th season of the fan-favorite ABC drama will feature a few changes.

The one thing that is bound to make a big difference in the 19th season of Grey's Anatomy is Ellen Pompeo's reduced role. Yes, the primary protagonist, Meredith Grey, will take a backseat in the show's upcoming season, making room for entirely new developments, characters, and plotlines.

According to reports, Pompeo will only appear as the titular Grey for eight episodes in the entire season.

Countering this development is a group of five new cast members who will portray first-year surgical residents in the upcoming season of the popular drama. A new teaser for Grey's Anatomy depicts how the recruits get a warm welcome at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The five new cast members are Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Read on for more details about the new residents of Grey's Anatomy season 19.

Who are the five residents in Grey's Anatomy season 19?

The five new residents are Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Simone (Alexis Floyd), Lucas (Niko Terho), and Mika (Midori Francis). All of them seem to exhibit completely different personality traits in the teaser.

The short clip hinted at some tension between Jules and Link, almost mirroring Meredith and Derek's (played by Patrick Dempsey) romance, which began in the first season of the show.

Harry Shum Jr. is one of the most prolific actors to join the cast. Many would know the American actor, dancer, and choreographer from his performance in Fox's Glee, for which he won a Screen Actor's guild award. He has also appeared in Step Up 3D, All My Life, and Love Hard, among many others.

Many recognize Alexis Floyd from her Netflix role as Neff in Inventing Anna. Before beginning her acting career, she used to work in a New York high-end yoga studio. She is also known to be a talented figure skater.

Australian actress and model Adelaide Kane is another known face to feature among the new residents on the show. She has previously appeared in the soap opera Neighbours. She has also worked in Power Rangers RPM.

Niko Terho is a relatively new actor joining the versatile cast of first-year residents on the show. He has previously appeared on The Thing About Harry (2020) and Sno Babies (2020).

Midori Francis, the final of the five new cast members, is also a big name joining the show. The daytime Emmy-nominated actress has received widespread recognition for her role as Lily in the Netflix series Dash & Lily.

More about the upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy

Those who have followed the show over its many phases and developments already know that it can handle change. It has also historically given extra emphasis to the newly added characters in the initial phase of the introduction.

In the teaser released for the upcoming season of the show, all five characters give a brief description of themselves with the help of a short montage of snippets.

Other characters like Scott Speedman's Nick and Chandra Wilson’s Bailey will also reprise their roles this season, but it seems like most of the episodes will be based around the recruits and their dynamics.

In the video, Floyd says:

"This season, the hospital is going through a bit of a rebirth...A second chance is a big theme this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already."

The creators have also reportedly promised that this will be a fresh season that will not disappoint viewers of the long-running drama. Living up to expectations for years is incredibly difficult, and a change like this would either elevate the show to new heights or absolutely bring it down.

This new start was hinted at the end of the previous season when Grey Sloan was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program.

When will Grey's Anatomy season 19 premiere?

Grey's Anatomy season 19 will return to TV screens on October 6, 2022, on the ABC channel. As there has been no contrary announcement, the show will most likely resume in its original timeframe.

