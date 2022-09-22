Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2022 (Season 3): Meet the celebrity contestants

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to return with a new bunch of celebrity contestants. Premiering on September 25 on ABC, the reality competition show will feature celebrities like rapper Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd, among many more.

Moreover, the winner of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 will get to win $1 million as cash prize, which they can donate to any charity of their choice.

The official synopsis of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

The cast of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 explored ahead of it's grand premiere

1. Snoop Dogg (American rapper)

50-year-old Snoop Dog came to popularity when he was featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, Deep Cover, and then on Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic.

Some of the rapper's highly noted accolades include an American Music Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and 17 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

2. Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy actor)

Actor, television director, and occasional singer, Kevin McKidd played the role of Dr Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy for which he is widely known.

Apart from appearing in films like Understanding Jane, Kingdom of Heaven, Dog Soldiers etc, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant also provided his voice of John "Soap" MacTavish in the video games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

3. Jenifer Lewis (black-ish star)

Jenifer Jeanette Lewis is an actress who appeared in films like films What's Love Got to Do With It (1993), Poetic Justice (1993), The Preacher's Wife (1996), The Brothers (2001), The Cookout (2004), Think Like a Man (2012).

Lewis also provided her voice for Mama Odie in Disney's animated feature The Princess and the Frog (2009), and Flo in Pixar's Cars series.

4. Tiki Barber (former NFL player and Real Housewives of New Jersey star)

47-year-old Tiki is a footballer who played for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons.

He also appeared as a correspondent on NBC's The Today Show in 2007. Moreover, he has also appeared on Football Night in America.

5. Jim Jefferies (comedian and Legit star)

Actor Jim Jefferies created and starred in the American FX sitcom Legit and the Comedy Central late-night show The Jim Jefferies Show. Jim has also performed in places like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Just for Laughs, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

6. Amanda Seales (Insecure)

Known by the stage name Amanda Diva, Seales is a 41-year-old comedian and actress. She first starred in the HBO comedy series Insecure. Later, Amanda also hosted talk shows like The Real, alongside Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai.

7. Kristen Schaal (voice actor of Bob's Burgers)

Actress, comedian, and writer Kristen is best known for her voice roles as Louise Belcher on Bob's Burgers and Mabel Pines on Gravity Falls. Moreover, she was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the character of Sarah Lynn in Horsemen.

8. Ron Funches (Undateable star)

Roland Funches is an actor and comedian who starred as a regular on the NBC series Undateable. Moreover, in 2015, he began performing as a voice actor in such series as BoJack Horseman, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Adventure Time.

9. Joel Madden (pop star from the Good Charlotte band)

Singer Joel Madden is best known as the lead vocalist for the pop-punk band, Good Charlotte. Moreover, he was also a part of the pop rock collaboration The Madden Brothers with his identical twin brother Benji Madden.

10. Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin star)

Mexican actor Jaime is best known for his roles as Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin. For Jane the Virgin, he got two nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Viewers can watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC from September 25. Moreover, new episodes can also be watched live using streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV.

