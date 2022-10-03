Create

"She's so funny": Fans in splits after watching Kristen Schaal in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune  

By Rachel Windsor
Modified Oct 03, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Kristen Schaal from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Image via Instagram/@k.schaal)
ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently returned with season 3 episode 3 on Sunday, October 2, 2022. It was highly entertaining as this week's celebrity contestants, especially Kristen Schaal, kept everyone glued to their seats.

Episode 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featured three celebrities playing for the charity of their choice. They were none other than Kristen Schaal from Bob's Burgers who played for Feeding America, comedian Ron Funches, who played for School on Wheels, and Scottish actor Kevil McKidd from Grey's Anatomy who played for UNICEF.

While fans were excited to see their favorite reality TV game show back, they were equally excited to see Kristen on the show. Fans took to social media to share that they found the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune star funny and that they loved her.

Mood when you realize you’re playing #CelebrityWheelOfFortune! 💃 @kristenschaaled https://t.co/1w7prknF2D

When the episode premiered, it was hard for the Bob's Burgers star to control her enthusiasm, so much so that she ran and gave the host, Pat, a tight hug.

Its just been Kristen's show tonight.And #CelebrityWheelOfFortune almost shortchanged by not giving someone the house minimum. 😂
Wasn't planning on watching #CelebrityWheelOfFortune tonight, until I heard @kristenschaaled was gonna be on it. I definitely made the right choice. https://t.co/UZ0q7SSj5l
I love Kristen’s energy 😆 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune
Kristen is to #CelebrityWheelOfFortune as Iliza was to #CelebrityJeopardy.
@kristenschaaled's energy tonight!! She's playing WHEEL OF FORTUNE!! 👏🏼👏🏼 #celebritywheeloffortune
Kristen is so excited to be olaying Wheel of Fortune 😂#CelebrityWheelofFortune
@WheelofFortune She is hilarious! And drunk. Is she drunk. She sounds drunk.
@WheelofFortune She’s the best 👌🏻
@celebritywof @kristenschaaled She is too live!

Kristen bagged the most money for her charity this week on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune:

Pat Sajak and Vanna White returned as the hosts of the show on Sunday night. Right off the bat, Kristen revealed that she was excited to be on the show and couldn't control her energy. It was evident that she was a regular viewer of the famed series as she brought her thinking hat and played better than her co-contestants.

She guessed most of the puzzles, and bagged over $20,000 in the first round. Kristen also guessed the Name of the Song puzzle that Ron couldn't guess despite having the Million Dollar Wedge with him. The answer to the puzzle was the famed kids song, Baby Shark. Kristen ended up heading over to the bonus round, but couldn't finish the puzzle in time.

It’s already Triple Toss-up time?!?! 😱 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @kristenschaaled https://t.co/miPmSLXh3u

In the second round, the Bob's Burgers star brought her excitement along and aced the game once again. She beat Ron and Kevin by getting the highest amount with ease by solving the puzzles. She ended up advancing to the bonus round yet again.

The answer to the puzzle was Jigsaw Puzzle, but unfortunately, Kristen was unable to solve it. However, she was still glad that she was able to win over $73,000 for the charity of her choice.

Overall, it was an entertaining episode that had fans and viewers hooked to their screens.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

