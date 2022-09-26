"Snoop is hilarious": Fans in splits after the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune star comes up with hysterical guesses

On Sunday, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned for its third season and the premiere episode was nothing short of entertaining. It featured Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass as its contestants.

Although fans were excited to see their favorite show back on screen, they were even more taken up by Snoop's wacky guesses. One fan took to Twitter to say, "Snoop is hilarious" after the star continued making hilarious guesses on the show.

The celebrities appeared on the to win money for a charity of their choice. Snoop played for Snoop Youth Football League, Amanda played for DonorsChoose and Marl played for Blink Now.

Although Snoop won a considerable amount for his charity, fans couldn't help but laugh at his hilarious guesses. Read on to learn more about Snoop's guesses on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Fans in splits after Snoop guessed 'Baking Onions' in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to say that the Bad Decisions rapper was hilarious and that they were rooting for him. Meanwhile, others said that the premiere was the "best premiere ever" as some even asked to have the rapper make another appearance.

alexus ✨ @alexusb_ Snoop Dogg being on here should be hilarious lmao #CelebrityWheelOfFortune Snoop Dogg being on here should be hilarious lmao #CelebrityWheelOfFortune

brockster75 @brockster75 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @SnoopDogg I haven’t laughed this hard in so long, snoop made this whole show tonight and his answers were hilarious, put him on again! #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @SnoopDogg I haven’t laughed this hard in so long, snoop made this whole show tonight and his answers were hilarious, put him on again!

Amanda Weimar @alias093001 Mark played a fantastic game. But, we all know Snoop was the most entertaining. #CelebrityWheelOfFortune Mark played a fantastic game. But, we all know Snoop was the most entertaining. #CelebrityWheelOfFortune

#CelebrityWheelOfFortune The words were "Talented Artist" and Snoop Dogg guessed "Toilet Atlas" 🤣🤣 The words were "Talented Artist" and Snoop Dogg guessed "Toilet Atlas" 🤣🤣#CelebrityWheelOfFortune

Kari M @MissKari24 Snoop on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune is the comic relief I didn’t know I needed today. Snoop on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune is the comic relief I didn’t know I needed today.

"Martha's gonna be upset": Snoop misses a puzzle suited to him in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak and Vanna White returned as the hosts of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sunday night.

Right off the bat, the musican, who revealed that he occasionally watched the show, guessed the first puzzle, which was the famous song, Hammer Time.

During the episode, Pat asked Snoop what his deal with Martha Stewart was and the rapper said:

"Hey, man, that's my girl. You know, me and Martha (met) over some brownies and some secondhand smoke."

The second puzzle was where Snoop missed and embarrassingly so. The category was, What are you doing? and after a few words were mentioned, Snoop was the first to press his buzzer and take a guess. His guess was, Baking Onions, which, sadly, wasn't the right one.

Amanda went on to guess the answer to the puzzle, which was Baking Brownies, and Snoop was embarrassed that he missed a puzzle that he had spoken about earlier. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host told Snoop,

"Martha's going to be disappointed. Martha's gonna be upset."

However, that wasn't the only wacky guess Snoop had throughout the show. Under the category, Person. The star was once again quick to press his button and guessed that the answer was Toilet Atlas, which left fans and the two other celebrity contestants in splits. Mark guessed the correct answer, which turned out to be Talented Artist.

However, Snoop made a comeback under the same category.The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant guessed the nine letter, two-word puzzle which was Con Artist.

The next category was Rhyme Time. After guessing letters and buying vowels, Snoop once again guessed the answer which was, Sun's out, Buns out. With this guess, Snoop brought his winnings to a total of $30,000.

Snoop entered the bonus round and although, he couldn't finish the puzzle, he did win $30,000 for the charity of his choice.

While were excited for the series, they were more taken by Snoop's guesses and were rooting for the famed artist.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

