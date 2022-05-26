What is Martha Stewart’s net worth? Millionaire’s fortune explored ahead of The Great American Tag Sale, with Martha Stewart premiere

Season 1 of The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart will premiere on Wednesday, May 25, featuring celebrity and entrepreneur Martha Stewart. The 80-year-old woman has a net worth of $400 million. She will be seen educating the audience on how they can carry out a successful tag sale.

Over the years, she has gathered lots of antique materials, which she will put on sale but will also teach people the idea and calculation behind preparing a sale for each of her items.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks. During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale. Alongside her team of event planners, Martha will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbours to preview the sale.

Martha Stewart's net worth explained

Stewart, who has a $400 million net worth, is a multi-talented celebrity. She is an author, publisher, business magnate, television producer, presenter, actor, and stockbroker. She has earned her net worth through a business conglomerate that involves TV, magazines, and home products. Stewart enjoys most of her net worth from her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. With her extraordinary business skills, she became the world's wealthiest businesswoman.

Born on August 3, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Martha was always keen on making money from the simplest things possible.

On graduating from Nutley High School, she continued her education at Barnard College of Columbia University.

She married Andrew Stewart, a Yale Law School student she met in college. The couple tied the knot in July 1961. In 1967, she became a stockbroker, inspired by her father-in-law, which earned her nearly a six-figure income in a year.

Although her income was entirely satisfactory, Martha always dreamed of owning her business. She began a small catering business with Norma Collier and then became a manager of a gourmet food store.

Finally, in 1982, she wrote her first book named Entertaining. After this, she wrote Weddings in 1987, The Wedding Planner in 1988, and many more.

Martha Stewart Living, Stewart's flagship publication, was launched in 1990. Like practically everything else Stewart had done up to that point, the publication was a huge hit. Her first show, Martha Stewart Living, debuted as a weekly half-hour show in 1993, was moved to a weekday slot in 1997, and was enlarged to a full hour-long slot in 1999, capitalising on the magazine's popularity.

During this time, she also appeared in several specials, most themed around the holidays. The Martha Stewart Living show aired until 2004. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, her company, is where she derives most of her net worth from.

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart has been produced by Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative production unit.

Viewers can watch the premiere of The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart on May 25 on ABC.

