What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 air on ABC? Release date, format and more details explored

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to return on September 25 at 9:00 pm ET, on ABC. The popular show is set to feature a bunch of new celebrity contestants who are ready to spin the wheel of words which will decide their fate in the game.

Moreover, the winning cash prize of the game is $1 million. On winning the competition, celebrities will be donating the cash prize to any charity of their choice. The official synopsis of the show reads:

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

More details explored ahead of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 premiere

In the upcoming season 3 of the game show, celebrities will have to guess the hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time. Also, they will win money which will be determined by spinning the wheel for each correct consonant they guess.

As we know that fan-favourite bunch of celebrity contestants are ready to appear on the show, the contestant's list for the upcoming season is:

1. Snoop Dogg (American rapper)

2. Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy)

3. Jenifer Lewis (black-ish)

4. Tiki Barber (former NFL player and Real Housewives of New Jersey star)

5. Jim Jefferies (comedian and Legit star)

6. Amanda Seales (comedian and Insecure star)

7. Krristen Schaal (actor, comedian and Bob's Burgers voice artist)

8. Ron Funches (Trolls, Harley Quinn star)

9. Joel Madden (pop star from the Good Charlotte band)

10. Francia Raisa (How I Met Your Father star)

11. Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin star)

Moreover, the show will be hosted by long-time associate Pat Sajak who will be accompanied by figurative partner in crime, Vanna White. Ahead of the show's release, White expressed her lookout for the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune:

“I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character,”

She further explained:

“When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they’re playing for a great cause, so it’s good for everybody.”

White also revealed that one of the contestants she is rooting for in this season, is rapper Snoop Dog.

Is Pat Sajak planning to leave Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

75-year-old Pat Sajak who has ardently been a celebrated part of Wheel of Fortune also hosts its spin-off version. Moreover, he has also cleared the rumours about him leaving the show. In an interview with American Entertainment, Pat revealed:

"Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near,”

After admitting, he confided:

"It’s an honour to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud"

Pat Sajak also informed that they were simply giving away the cash prizes to the winner because they want the charity houses to do well.

Viewers can watch the upcoming season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC, starting from September 25 at 9:00 pm ET. Moreover, new episodes can still be watched live using live streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV.

