Who is Snoop Dogg's friend Commish on Celebrity IOU? Release date, plot, and more about Episode 3

Get ready with your tissues, for tomorrow's episode of Celebrity IOU will be an emotional one. Famous songwriter Snoop Dogg will surprise his friend Khalil Wadood, who he calls Commish, by renovating his detached garage and office.

Kahil Wadood has been the rapper's friend for 16 years and has helped him manage his youth football league, The Snoop Youth Football League, as a league commissioner since the opening of the football coaching NGO in 2005.

Snoop Dogg revealed that Commish had transformed thousands of lives. Due to his efforts, some students in his youth league have even been selected for the NFL. The star said:

"The Snoop Youth Football League is his baby. He helped bring that baby to life."

Commish currently lives in Compton, California. He studied at San Jose State University and is a part of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. According to Snoop, he "inspires many people" and "does more giving than receiving." He is a proud Christian and is very close to his nephews and nieces.

Commish has one son, and it is not mentioned if he was/is married.

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 3: What, when, and where?

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 3 will air on May 2 at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV. The episode will feature Snoop Dogg surprising his friend Commish, who will be under the impression the cameras were there to shoot a documentary on Snoop's life.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Icon Snoop Dogg wants to recognize the impact of the commissioner of his football league, Commish, by bringing in Jonathan and Drew for a gift unlike any other."

Commish gets overwhelmed in the episode and says:

"The way I and this guy connect and vibe from day one, you would just think we grew up together like I've known him my whole life. He has done so much for me."

In a recent promo, viewers can see Snoop Dogg helping the brothers and teaching them how to organize the pillows. He referred to himself by saying:

"I'm the twin brother that y'all didn't know about!"

About Celebrity IOU

Celebrity IOU follows property brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they go around helping celebrities surprise their personal heroes, mentors, and friends by renovating or redecorating their properties.

Other than Snoop Dogg, Drew and Jonathan will also help Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow, Anthony Anderson, Ali Wong, Howie Mandel, and John C. Reilly surprise their heroes.

In the trailer, Drew and Jonathan revealed:

"The new season of Celebrity IOU is incredible. It will inspire you. It will make you cry. It is going to make you laugh. These big stars give back in big ways".

Fans will have to watch the episode on May 2 at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV to see how Khalil Wadood will react to the makeover.

