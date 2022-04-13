Who is Justin Hakuta? All about Ali Wong's husband as couple file for divorce after 8 years of marriage 

American comedian Ali Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta, are splitting up after eight years of marriage.

The news was confirmed to People Magazine on April 12 via a source, who revealed that there were no hard feelings between the two. According to the source:

"It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Wong and Hakuta are parents to two kids, Mari Hakuta and Nikki Hakuta, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

All about Ali Wong's husband, Justin Hakuta

Justin Hakuta is the estranged spouse of Ali Wong and currently works as a businessman.

Hakuta earned a bachelor's degree in Decision Science from Carnegie Mellon University and graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Hakuta's father is a Japanese-American inventor who created the Wacky Wall Walker toy in the 1980s. He also presented the kids' creation show The Dr. Fad Show from 1988 to 1994.

Justin Hakuta was given a Fulbright fellowship in 2006, according to his alma mater Carnegie Mellon, which sponsored his field study in the Philippines on human trafficking.

He then worked for a number of organizations, most recently as vice president of product at GoodRx, a multimillion-dollar tech firm.

Wong said in a 2019 Vanity Fair story that her partner had quit the position and was working as her unofficial merch man. He sold T-shirts and goodies to fans at her stand-up shows.

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong first crossed each other's paths in 2010 at a friend's wedding reception and immediately hit it off. At the time, Hakuta was a student at Harvard.

Wong spoke about "trapping" her husband during her Netflix stand-up show Baby Cobra in 2016. She said:

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a**. Going to trap his a**!' And I trapped his a** initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

After a few years of dating, the pair wedded on November 27, 2014, in San Francisco.

Wong revealed in her book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life that she had a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

CNBC reported that this motivated Wong to work harder in her career. She told the publication:

"My father always praised 'the gift of fear.' And that prenup scared the s*it out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

Although Wong's representative confirmed the news of the duo's divorce, they are yet to discuss it publicly.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh