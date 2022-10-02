What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 3 air on ABC? Celebrity contestant list and more explored

Episode 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 will air on Sunday, October 2, 2022 on ABC at 9 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the series on DirecTV Stream, Hulu and FuboTV.

This week’s celebrities competing for a prize money of $1 Million for their chosen charities are actors Ron Funches, Kevin McKidd and actress Kristen Schaal. Players will have to spin the wheel and solve puzzles to win money. Ron is playing for School on Wheels, Kristen for Feeding America, and Kevin for UNICEF.

In a sneak peek, the three contestants and host Paj Sajak can be seen having fun as McKidd unexpectedly makes the correct guess, revealing two letters of the word.

The synopsis of the episode reads,

“Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game® by welcoming celebrities to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode’s celebrity contestants include Kristen Schaal (playing for Feeding America), Kevin McKidd (playing for UNICEF) and Ron Funches (playing for School on Wheels).”

About this week's contestants of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Kevin McKidd

49-year-old Kevin is known for playing the role of Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy and providing voice narrative for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2 and 3). The Scottish actor studied drama at Queen Margaret University.

McKidd has appeared on Topsy Turvy, Gunpowder, Treason & Plot and Hannibal Rising. He made a music album called The Speyside Sessions with his school friends to raise money for Save the Children.

Kristen Schaal

44-year-old Kristen attended the University of Colorado before graduating from Northwestern University. She moved to New York in 2000 to pursue a career in comedy. She won many awards at the time, including the Best Alternative Comedian and the Andy Kaufman Award.

Kristen is a founding member of The Striking Viking Story Pirates and won an Emmy nomination for her work in Flight of the Conchords. Schaal voiced Louise Belcher in Bob's Burgers and Mabel Pines in Gravity Falls. Her most popular voice acting is for the character of Sarah Lynn in Bojack Horseman.

Ron Funches

Ron Funches is a comedian, writer, and actor who has appeared in many comedic series like Kroll Show, Mulaney and @midnight. He is also known for working as a voice actor for Adventure Time, BoJack Horseman and The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

Funches has appeared on many popular TV shows like Transparent, Black-ish and Trolls: The Beat Goes On! . He is inspired by comedians like Lucille Ball, Dave Chappelle, and Mitch Hedberg. He was recently seen in the lead role in the Apple+ 2022 series Loot, alongside Maya Rudolph.

About Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

This season on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, many famous personalities will have to guess the hidden phrases on the board one alaphabet at a time. The winning money will be decided by spinning the wheel and celebrities will get money for each correct consonant. Some of the celebrities who have appeared are Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lewis and Amanda Seales.

The series description reads,

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs every Sunday on ABC at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far