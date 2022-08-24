Who is Ron Funches? Meet the comedian ahead of his appearance in Guy's Ultimate Game Night Season 1

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is set to take the Food Network screen by storm from August 31 onwards. The culinary game show will pit celebrity guests against each other as they operate as teams to win money for a charity of their choice.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is essentially a game night with a twist where all the games are related to food. The teams will play Cooktionary, a game where they’ll have to guess what the hosts' draw, their only clue is that it’s food-related. Many other fun culinary games will leave both the contestants and the studio audience in splits.

Joining Guy Fieri at the premiere of Guy's Ultimate Game Night are Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, and Bret Michaels. The pilot episode is called Laugh, Rock, and Rolls.

Ron Funches is known for his comic delivery, acting, and writing. The actor is well-known for his vocal performances in Trolls and his acting in New Girl. The bio on his website says that he is a “triple threat.”

Guy Fieri said:

“If you put a game show, late night talk show, and a food competition show in a blender, you get Guy's Ultimate Game Night. It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to...filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around."

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the episode reads:

“Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso invite comic actor Bobby Moynihan, comedian Ron Funches and legendary rockstar Bret Michaels to the Flavortown Lounge for an epic night of games; the contestants will face confetti cannons and more in the name of charity.”

Meet comedian Roy Funches, who will make a guest appearance on Guy's Ultimate Game Night

The 39-year-old comedian from California is an expert in Observational comedy. He is famous as the voice artist who voiced Cooper in Trolls and is also known for his roles in Netflix's BoJack Horseman and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. Viewers can currently see the actor in action on Apple TV’s Loot.

The Guy's Ultimate Game Night guest star worked a variety of jobs after finishing school, such as a clerk at a Grocert Outlet store and in a bank call center. He first began stand-up at the age of 23 and after a while became a regular panelist on @midnight.

His inspirations include Lucille Ball, Dave Chappelle, and Mitch Hedberg. He said that I love Lucy was his introduction to comedy and that her work in Hollywood, including the work that she did for women influenced him and his work. He praised her for showing interracial marriages on TV in the 50’s.

Funches also said:

"She’s just one of my biggest influences overall as a human being That’s what it means to be a professional and what it means to stand up for yourself.”

The actor also appeared as a commentator for GCW: Art of War Games and constantly bumped heads with Tony Deppen. There was a feud between the two of them. However, they sorted their differences out in the ring, after which Funches offered him a peace treaty.

When asked about Ron Funches, Deppen said:

“After getting in the back, Ron Funches handed me a peace treaty; but it was disguised as a blunt. We smoked, I calmed down, and thanked him for taking our sport seriously by putting in the work. Doesn’t mean I like him, but I have a little respect for him.”

The actor, who is set to appear on Guy's Ultimate Game Night is married to Christina Dawn and the two had a pandemic wedding. The couple also has a son together who is diagnosed with autism.

While talking to Conan O’Brien on his show, he explained why he still has a full-time nanny for his son. He said that he is fearful of what might happen if misunderstandings turn to altercations with people in power. The comedian added that a huge part of the fear is that his son is African-American.

Other celebrities set to appear on Guy's Ultimate Game Night include Nischelle Turner, Ross Mathews, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Gardell, Jay Glazer and Matt Iseman. They also include the magician duo Penn Jillette & Teller, as well as Troy Johnson, Carson Kressley and Natasha Leggero.

Other games in Guy's Ultimate Game Night include Some Assembly Required, Hot Potato, Charade the Pantry, Cloche Encounters, Shop 'Til You Drop, and Dish Pics.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment, with Guy Fieri serving as the show's executive producer.

Edited by Madhur Dave