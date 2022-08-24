What time will Guy’s Ultimate Game Night Season 1 premiere on Food Network? Release date, format and more

Food Network continues to maintain its streak of blending Hollywood and cooking together. Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is the network's upcoming cooking show that is set to premiere on August 31 at 9.00 pm ET.

The show is hosted by chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, who is collaborating with the network for the sixth time.

The upcoming show will feature a blend of talk shows, cooking games, and Hollywood celebrities. Viewers will see celebrities from varied fields joining the culinary competition, which they will have to win to bag a grand cash prize that they will donate to a charity of their choice.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity. Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

More details explored of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

In the upcoming culinary show, Guy has invited some of his close Hollywood friends and acquaintances to play his culinary game against each other. Celebrities will play classic party games, word puzzles and trivia with a culinary twist.

More specifically, the games will include tasks like garnishing a pizza to resemble Fieri, blindly decorating a cake and an experimental “Cooktionary'', which will be a take on Pictionary but with food.

Hot Potato, Charade the Pantry, Cloche Encounters, and Shop ‘Til You Drop are the names of the games that will be played on the show.

Furthermore, Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed her views on the new cooking show in its press release. She said:

"Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is a culinary game show unlike any other. Audiences will love playing along at home, trying to guess the answers, and will pick up new food facts too,”

She continued:

"We get to join the party and enjoy the hilarious games led by the game master himself, Guy Fieri.”

Nevertheless, Fiery will be assisted by chef Antonio Lofaso, who has previously appeared on cooking shows like Top Chef, Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Moreover, the celebrities who will be appearing on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night include:

Chef Nyesha Arrington, actress Lauren Ash, chef Maneet Chauhan, actor Ben Feldman, actress Vivica A. Fox, television host Kevin Frazier, comedian Ron Funches, actor Billy Gardell, sports reporter Jay Glazer, television host Matt Iseman, magicians Penn Jillette and Teller, chef Troy Johnson, television personality Carson Kressley, actress Natasha Leggero, Olympian Tara Lipinski, comedian Cheech Marin, television personality Ross Matthews, chef Aaron May, television host Maria Menounos, musician Brett Michaels, actress Alyssa Milano, comedian Bobby Moynihan, actress Francia Raisa, filmmaker Kevin Smith, television host Charissa Thompson, chef Jet Tila, television host Nischelle Turner, DJ tWitch, chef Michael Voltaggio, Olympian Johnny Weir, comedian Kym Whitley, and musician Carnie Wilson.

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment. Fieri also serves as the show's executive producer.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night on Food Network and Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande