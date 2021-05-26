What is Guy Fieri's net worth? Fans react as American restaurateur signs whopping $80 million deal with the Food Network 

Guy Fieri signed a new contract with the Food Network that will keep him there for the next few years, and in return he'll see a staggering amount of money for any TV host.

According to Forbes, Guy Fieri is now the highest paid chef on television after signing a deal with the Food Network for a contract extension. The deal is worth $80 million over the next three years which will result in just under $30 million per year for Guy Fieri.

Putting Guy Fieri’s 3-year contract extension into perspective… 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/XfQicc8J4Y — Slam Studios (@SlamStudios) May 26, 2021

Guy Fieri’s new deal makes him one of cable TV’s highest-paid hosts https://t.co/Wj5Epl0k7p pic.twitter.com/8q7Wqtal8A — Forbes (@Forbes) May 25, 2021

Guy Fieri is one of the main attractions and an integral host of the Food Network. Some of the shows that he has on the network include "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Diners, Drive-ins and Drives". His shows generate a ton of revenue for the Food Network and "Diners, Drive-ins, Dives" alone brought in $230 million of ad revenue in 2020.

It's clear that Guy Fieri is worth the new contract and more for the Food Network, and it's a huge bump up compared to his last contract.

Fan reactions to Guy Fieri and his $80 million contract with the Food Network

Guy Fieri is not just the top paid chef on network television now, but he's among the top paid TV hosts overall. The $80 million contract is a relatively huge contract when compared to any other network, and it's no surprise that fans are all over this news.

How Guy Fieri walking around Food Network pic.twitter.com/kgR7AUwsnF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 25, 2021

Guy Fieri carrying Food Network on his back: https://t.co/VFG5b4qL5R pic.twitter.com/fp0yCqrGlb — Angel (@AngelComp9) May 25, 2021

Guy Fieri v. everyone else at Food Network pic.twitter.com/GPLpiR0RyT https://t.co/mhVfqoW7Ol — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) May 25, 2021

In his previous contract, Guy Fieri signed on for a similar three-year span at the Food Network. However, the price was much smaller, and he was paid $30 million over the course of three years. Even though that's no small amount for a contract, it's a third the size of Guy Fieri's new one.

Pittsburgh Pirates roster: $47 mil pic.twitter.com/lcNrP3cj34 — Troy Beck (@troybeck) May 25, 2021

The fact that Guy Fieri makes more than T*m Br*dy really sits right with my soul. pic.twitter.com/o49lBhZbs6 — Johnny Knoxville’s Kimono🍷🎃🧟‍♀️ (@ash_blackghoul) May 25, 2021

Me seeing that the Food Network just gave Guy Fieri $80 mil for 3 yrs pic.twitter.com/aRBZVGedPi — Sonof Mosta (@Sonof_Mosta) May 25, 2021

Though Guy Fieri is getting a huge payday from the Food Network, that's not the only way he makes money. He's a well known restaurateur with around 80 establishments connected to his own name. On top of that, he has been attached to 14 different series which have only catapulted him even further.

Guy Fieri has the best job in the world. https://t.co/8qnlrF1Hr9 — Playoff Dalton (@dalton_trigg) May 25, 2021

Guy fieri getting the max. Well deserved https://t.co/8kUtJzwCNY — kyle (@knicks_tape99) May 25, 2021

Before the contract, Guy Fieri's networth was estimated to be around $30 million. With the new contract, that number will obviously climb much higher as his new earnings come into play.

Some fans took it upon themselves to compare the number to other salaries, and they used the Pittsburgh Pirates as an example. Guy Fieri's contract is worth nearly double their roster.