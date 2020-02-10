Food Network Star responds to plea from former WWE Star

Host of Restaurant Impossible Robert Irvine - Photo Credit: Getty Images

It didn't take long at all for former WWE Cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang to reach Food Network Star Robert Irvine. Yang, a resident of Cincinnati, OH, sent out a video via social media yesterday in hopes of reaching Irvine. His goal was to arrange a meeting with a young man in the Cincinnati area, who is going through an extremely tough time.

Seth Dryer was a sophomore at Deer Park High School when he came down with an extremely rare virus called AFM. It affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord. Seth survived after being hospitalized for over a year, but the virus left him almost completely paralyzed. For a while, the only way he could communicate was by raising his eyebrows.

Seth and my gang2020 pic.twitter.com/zNwYx2cZWA — james yun (@akioyang) February 9, 2020

Over the last several weeks Seth's condition has improved thanks to physical therapy, but he is still confined to a wheelchair. He still cannot eat or drink anything, and his family is in dire need of help to accommodate his medical needs. Yang saw Seth's story on a local news station and decided to try and help. Help by not only raising awareness about Seth's story but also by trying to make a lasting memory for the young man.

Seth apparently spends a lot of his time watching cooking shows on Food Network, especially "Restaurant Impossible". On Sunday Yang sent out a video to the show's host, Robert Irvine, pleading for TV star to get in contact with him. Much credit to Irvine, he did so very quickly.

As Irvine mentioned in his response video above, he'll be at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceberg, IN (not far from Cincinnati) in May and he's invited Seth to be his special guest.

Rick&Jimmy I’m all about making the impossible possible read about seths tragic story& WE need to do something when I’m there.can you guys reach out justin@chefirvine.com &see what’s we can do to make Seths day get a little better ok and to all folks go to Seth’s gofundme page 🙏🏻 https://t.co/EY1KL9qHeZ — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) February 9, 2020

Seth's family is still a little ways away from their $150,000 goal. If you want to help out by making a donation, you can visit his Go Fund Me page.