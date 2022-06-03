Who will be crowned the winner of Top Chef Season 19? It's anyone's game this season

The grand finale of Top Chef Season 19 is finally here. Many viewers have been religiously following the events of the season and have been active on social media with their views on challenges and eliminations. The finale episode is currently airing (June 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET) on Bravo.

The Emmy-winning culinary show was filmed in Texas' most diverse and culturally rich city, Houston. Fifteen talented cooks from all over the country participated in the reality cooking competition. They gave it their all to win the coveted title and take home a grand cash prize of $250,000.

The long-running hit series has proved to be extremely popular and has produced some of the best chefs the country has seen so far.

Host and judge Padma Lakshmi, along with other head judges and culinary legends Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, decided which contestants progressed in the competition.

Fans guess the winner of Top Chef Season 19

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on who this season's winner could be. The three finalists are Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo and Sarah Welch.

Here are some of their guesses:

elle @boringzillenial I see Evelyn as the underdog even though she is so talented and has more approachable food. I see Sarah as a complete wild card but has an amazing sense with flavors. I think Buddha has been consistent and has played the game well and really is his to lose. #TopChef I see Evelyn as the underdog even though she is so talented and has more approachable food. I see Sarah as a complete wild card but has an amazing sense with flavors. I think Buddha has been consistent and has played the game well and really is his to lose. #TopChef

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 I think Evelyn or Budhha is going to win tonight #Topchef I think Evelyn or Budhha is going to win tonight #Topchef

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra #TopChef finale tonight! My faves aren’t in the competition anymore, but I’d like to see who’s going to snag it between Buddha and Evelyn. #TopChef finale tonight! My faves aren’t in the competition anymore, but I’d like to see who’s going to snag it between Buddha and Evelyn. https://t.co/OVwkHyBuPn

VW. @madmadmaven I like all 3. Let them all win lol. #TopChef I like all 3. Let them all win lol. #TopChef

Kelly @KellyOB1977

Sarah’s talking heads = perfection. She’s dry humor at its best. I’ve enjoyed this season of #TopChef - I really love them all!Sarah’s talking heads = perfection. She’s dry humor at its best. I’ve enjoyed this season of #TopChef - I really love them all!Sarah’s talking heads = perfection. She’s dry humor at its best.

What to expect from Top Chef grand finale? A look back at the semi-finals

Apart from this season's regular judges, a number of guest judges will be gracing the finale with their expertise and feedback.

The top three contestants/finalists - Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo and Sarah Welch - will go all out to prove their mettle and walk away with the title and the grand prize.

The finale episode of Top Chef titled, The Final Plate, reads:

“The finalists prepare themselves for the most important cook of their lives. They’ll have to leave it all on the plate in order to wow Padma, Tom, Gail, and guest judges Stephanie Izard and Eric Ripert along with special guest diners Gregory Gourdet, Edward Lee, Janos Wilder, Bricia Lopez, Hunter Lewis, and Alexander Smalls.”

“Once they’re reunited with their sous chefs, the top three immediately get to work on executing a four-course progressive menu worthy of $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.”

The two-part finale took place in “one of only two cities in the U.S. that is designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy," Tucson.

Former finalists and culinary experts will be judging the contestants' dishes based on flavor, texture, creativity, and presentation of the dish.

This week, the finalists go straightaway into an elimination challenge, where they were given $1500 to shop for local ingredients and create a four-course dish.

Last week's semi-finals saw the top four contestants battle it out to secure a spot in the finals. In the episode titled Cactus Makes Perfect, the chefs competed by preparing dishes that wowed the experts at the table.

In the Quickfire challenge, they had to prepare a dish featuring Carne Secca, a type of dried beef primarily used in Mexican cuisine. Sarah proved her culinary skills and won an extra 30 minutes for the elimination challenge.

In the final round, the top four contestants had to make one savory and one sweet dish using chiltepin and cactus as well as other native ingredients from Mission Garden in the area.

The Top Chef judges were impressed with Evelyn's skills, and she was declared the winner of the day.

However, Damarr Brown didn't have a great day and was unfortunately eliminated ahead of the finale.

It is only a matter of time before the winner of Season 19 of Top Chef is announced. The top three contestants are giving out a compelling battle to the judges to decide who will take home the title. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the results as the chefs tackle difficult challenges.

