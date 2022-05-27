What is Carne Secca? Top Chef finalists battle it out in the Quickfire challenge

Bravo's Emmy-winning culinary show, Top Chef, has finally reached the end of Season 19. The cooking competition is just one step closer to the grand finale and aired this week's episode on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on the television network. Viewers are set to witness some of the most epic challenges leading up to the grand finale, which will air on June 2, 2022.

Last week on Top Chef, Nick Wallace was eliminated from the show following the redfish cake binder fiasco, while Sarah Welch returned after fighting a tough battle and winning Last Chance Kitchen. The four contestants battling it out for the finale of the reality cooking competition include Buddha Lo, Damarr Brown, Welch, and Evelyn Garcia.

Season 19 began with fifteen talented chefs in the country who competed against one another by experimenting with Houston's predominant dishes.

What is Carne Secca? Top Chef finalists make delectable dishes

For the Quickfire challenge, the finalists had to cook with dry beef, also locally known as Carne Secca in Tucson. The challenge was led by Carlotta Flores, owner of a popular local cafe.

The contestants tested the flavor of Carne Secca before tossing it into their culinary cook for the Quickfire challenge. While Dammar and Buddha didn't give their best, the judges were impressed with Sarah and Evelyn, with the former earning the advantage of an extra 30 minutes in the elimination challenge.

Here's what fans had to say about it:

What to expect from Episode 13 of Bravo's Top Chef?

As Bravo's hit series inches one step closer to the grand finale, the Top 4 finalists and the panel judges headed to Tucson for the two final episodes, including the grand finale. The contestants will then put their best foot forward in an effort to gain a safe spot in the final round, where one of them will claim the coveted title.

Episode 13 of Top Chef Season 19 features multiple talented culinary legends as guest judges. The Quickfire challenge was led by legendary chef Carlotta Flores, owner of the popular cafe chain El Charro Cafe in Tucson. The round was held at her cafe, and the contestants had to create a dish using the local ingredient Carne Seca, a type of beef mostly used in Mexican cuisine.

With Sarah winning the challenge, she got an extra 30 minutes to prepare her dish for the elimination challenge.

For the elimination challenge, the chefs had to create one savory and one sweet dish using chiltepin and cactus. The challenge was assigned by the show's alum Maria Mazon, who was from Tucson. Other guest experts include Top Chef: Seattle winner Kristen Kish, renowned French chef Eric Ripert, and Stephanie Izard (the first female winner of the show). They will be joining the regular panel of judges that includes Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

The trailer released by the show saw the chefs giving their all in the challenges, with some making mistakes that could potentially bring them closer to the dreaded elimination.

The Top Chef contestants on this season come from a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, with each showcasing their heritage in their culinary styles and delectable dishes. The contestants included Ashleigh Shanti, Buddha Lo, Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Jackson Kalb, Jae Jung, Jo Chan, Leia Gaccione, Luke Kolpin, Monique Feybesse, Nick Wallace, Robert Hernandez, Sam Kang, Sarah Welch, and Stephanie Miller.

