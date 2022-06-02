What time will Top Chef Season 19 finale air? Guest judges, final menu, location and more about Bravo’s reality show

The Top Chef Season 19 finale will air in just a few hours. The final episode will see Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo, and Sarah Welch going all out to present a winning dish to the judges and special guest diners.

The finale will air on June 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The final three contestants will be competing in Tucson, Arizona, for the Top Chef title and cash prize.

All about the Top Chef Season 19 finale

Top Chef Season 19 will air its finale on Thursday. The official description of Episode 14, titled The Final Plate, reads:

“The finalists prepare themselves for the most important cook of their lives. They’ll have to leave it all on the plate in order to wow Padma, Tom, Gail, and guest judges Stephanie Izard and Eric Ripert along with special guest diners Gregory Gourdet, Edward Lee, Janos Wilder, Bricia Lopez, Hunter Lewis, and Alexander Smalls.”

Further adding:

“Once they’re reunited with their sous chefs, the top three immediately get to work on executing a four-course progressive menu worthy of $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.”

The two-finale is in “one of only two cities in the U.S. that is designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy," Tucson. Speaking about the new location, judge of Top Chef Gail Simmons told The Daily Dish:

"[It's] a place we've never gone to, a cuisine we've really never deeply explored, and that is really exciting. The food just gets better and better."

Former finalists and renowned chefs will be judging the final plating of the constants based on flavor, texture, creativity, and presentation of the dish.

The contestants are tensed about the finale as a simple mistake can eliminate them from the challenge. In the trailer, contestants are seen running around the kitchen to grab the ingredients for their dishes, but some mishaps happen, like Sarah Welch’s ice cream bowl spilling on the floor, leaving her tensed for her dish.

Despite the roller coaster ride, contestants present their dishes to judges who are highly impressed by their culinary skills. Every dish leaves them stunned. Judge Tom considers the dishes “on par with any three-star Michelin dish” that he ever had.

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 13 recap

In last week’s Cactus Makes Perfect episode, the chefs moved to Tucson for the final rounds of the competition.

In the Quickfire Challenge, the contestants were tasked with creating a dish featuring Carne Seca, a type of dried beef primarily used in Mexican cuisine. The guest judge was chef Carlotta Flores.

Sarah won the round with her Carne Seca gravy over polenta with soft egg, morels, and blackberry salsa dish.

While in the elimination challenge, the chefs were asked to make one savory dish and one sweet dish with cactus and chiltepin as center ingredients.

Sarah received an extra 30 minutes of cooking time since she was the winner of the previous round. The guest judges in this challenge were Carlotta Flores and Kristin Kish.

Evelyn won the round with her savory dish - Nopal Relleno with Shrimp purée, raw Nopal, marigold, and sweet dish - sour orange and sweet lime curd with saguaro pod meringue, prickly pear granita, basil flowers, and quince.

Damarr Brown could not impress the judges with his dish and was eliminated from the show, giving the final three chefs of Top Chef season 19.

Who will emerge as the winner of Top Chef season 19? Watch the show on Thursday at 8.00 pm ET to find out.

