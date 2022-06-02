What time will 'RHOBH' Season 12 Episode 4 air? Bravo’s show explores Crystal digging up old wounds and more

Buckle up, people! This week's episode of RHOBH will be quite a heavy one. Episode 8 of the famous reality TV show, titled The Crystal Conundrum, will air on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 pm ET.

RHOBH features some of the affluent women of Beverly Hills as they go through life enjoying their lavish lifestyle.

What to expect from RHOBH tonight?

Tonight’s episode of RHOBH will showcase Crystal Kung Minkoff revealing a deep secret trauma. This could be about something Sutton Stracke said to her earlier on the show. She can be heard saying in the promo,

"There was a lot more said that was very dark."

The episode description regarding the same reads,

"Crystal talks through her differences with the group, but the conversation takes an unexpected detour when she brings up old wounds — a stunning revelation that leaves Kyle completely confused."

In a sneak peek of the show, fans can see Erica Jayne talking about the 'alleged fraud done by her husband’s law firm’ with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kensley, and Lisa Rinna. At the time, she can be heard thanking her co-stars for accepting her for the “wild animal I was” at the time. She says,

"I was so backed into a f**king corner every day. I have been dragged through the mud for something that I didn’t do, never happened."

Erica has been named in many lawsuits along with her husband Tom Girardi, but she claims her innocence. One of the cases even calls her "the frontwoman of the operation."

Garcelle commented on this by saying that she did not show any compassion at the time. Erica replies

"Because when you're in a legal situation, every word counts."

Speaking about the plane crash victims who accused Tom of hiding their money, she said she was unsure if those people were not paid. While Kyle and Dorit seemed to question the claims, Garcelle questioned Erica by asking,

"These victims are regular people, why would they be coming after Tom? Why would all these lawsuits come about if they were paid? They would just go live their lives."

Other than that, fans will also see Diana questioning Sutton’s “vegetarian” diet, which somehow includes bacon, as she says in a promo,

"Bacon eating vegetarian doesn't exist."

Fans will also see Sutton getting nervous about her store’s Parisian party. She will wear a $17,000 dress for the occasion. Dorit will be seen going to a therapist who will help her get over the robbery incident.

The episode description reads,

"Erika tries to justify her stance on Tom’s legal situation, but Garcelle isn’t impressed. Lisa’s world is turned upside down by a family tragedy, Dorit begins therapy and Diana is confused by Sutton’s dietary choices."

What happened on RHOBH last week?

Last week on RHOBH, the cast went on a trip to Palm Springs, where Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung got into a heated argument about feelings and gaslighting. Erica Jayne was seen putting on a lot of jewelry to compete with Diana Jenkins. Erica later asked Diana to buy her a Jasper black ring, who agreed to the proposition.

RHOBH airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8:00 pm ET.

