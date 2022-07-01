What happened to Bret Michaels? Show canceled as Poison frontman is hospitalized

Bret Michaels was recently taken to the hospital before performing with his band Poison during the Stadium Tour in Nashville.

The bandmates canceled their performance and announced the same on stage. Meanwhile, Bret's representative has not yet commented on his health condition.

Reasons for Bret Michaels' hospitalization

Bret Michaels was admitted to a local hospital after he suffered a health issue, which was a reaction to COVID-19-related medication triggered by his diabetes. Poison members revealed the same on stage while announcing they were canceling their performance.

Many fans were dissatisfied with everything that happened and reacted similarly on social media. Meanwhile, it remains unknown if the band will perform in Florida and Mississippi on July 2 and 3.

Bret suffered a health problem from a Covid-19-related medication (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The singer has been suffering from several health issues all these years. He was diagnosed with diabetes when he was just six. He was admitted to the hospital in 2010 after suffering numbness on the left side of his body. Diagnostic tests revealed a hole in the heart, although the doctor said it could be treated.

He had previously suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010 and also spoke about it on the occasion of its anniversary in 2020. He said that he was grateful for being able to celebrate the anniversary and continued,

"But how iconic that it is literally 10 years to the moment when the show airs, it was airing the exact time that they were operating at night on my brain. Who knew that this would all come full circle on April 22? On my kids' life, my life, I had no idea that any of this would line up."

Following surgery for a hole in his heart in 2011, he said that he felt good and blessed and knew it wasn't his time to go. He stated that working with charities and helping others has become essential.

Who is Bret Michaels?

Michaels is mainly known as the frontman of the band Poison. The band has sold around 50 million albums worldwide and has always been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He has also been successful as a solo artist and has released seven albums. Michaels has appeared in many films and TV shows and was a judge on the reality show Nashville.

The 59-year-old also appeared on the VH1 reality show Rock of Love with Bret Michaels and was the winner of the NBC reality show Celebrity Apprentice 3. He then appeared in his reality docu-series Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It.

