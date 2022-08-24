Guy's Ultimate Game Night Season 1 co-hosts: Meet Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso from Food Network’s show

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is set to premiere on Food Network on August 31. Hosted by two prolific chefs, Guy Fieri and Antonio Lafaso, the show will feature celebrities from different fields competing in challenging culinary tasks that will ultimately make them win grand prize money.

The celebrities will donate their winning amount to charity of their choice.

The show, Guy's Ultimate Game Night has been initiated by Guy Fieri, and he will be assisted by famous chef Antonio Lafaso. Both of them have earned great names for themselves in the culinary industry and are now set to showcase their expertise by guiding the celebrity contestants on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity. Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

On that note, let's explore more details about the Guy's Ultimate Game Night co-hosts.

1) Guy Fieri

Guy Fiere, 54, is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host. He developed a passion for cooking at the age of ten.

At that age, he started selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called 'The Awesome Pretzel Cart'. Later, he washed dishes for six years at restaurants and accumulated enough money to study at his dream place in Chantilly, France, where he started liking international cooking.

Upon coming back, he graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. He then completely got into the restaurant business and opened his casual dining restaurant in Northern California.

Moreover, he has also hosted shows like Emmy-nominated Diners, Drive Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champtions and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.

2) Antonio Lafaso

Antonio Lafaso is a chef, TV Personality, Cookbook Author & Mother. She belongs to the Italian-American heritage that made her open Scopa – Italian Roots, her restaurant in 2013. That immediately got a great response from people.

Throughout her career, Lafaso has tried her best to observe culinary legends and absorbed their sophisticated techniques, but she has not been afraid to take extraordinary risks to honor her instincts. As a result, she confidently challenges the predominant menus in restaurants and tries to bring a change in them.

Moreover, in 2012, the Guy's Ultimate Game Night host joined Penguin to release The Busy Mom’s Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-cooked Meals, which also told the story of the challenges she overcame while studying at the elite French Culinary Institute.

Also, the chef has appeared on many shows as a judge on CNBC’s Restaurant Startup, and recurring roles on The Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen, Man vs. Child, and ABC’s Real O’neals.

Nevertheless, one of her most recent ventures is Antonia Lofaso Catering, a service that will provide clients with the best dining experience.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Guy's Ultimate Game Night on August 31 at 9.00 pm ET on Food Network and Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande