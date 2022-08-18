5 best shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a popular American police procedural comedy series, was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The first five seasons of the show premiered on Fox from September 2013 to May 2018, following which it was canceled. The sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons aired on NBC from January 2019 to September 2021. The final season of the American sitcom is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series revolves around the crime-solving experience of Jake Peralta, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) detective, in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct where he is joined by fellow detectives Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Gina Linetti, Michael Hitchcock, and Norm Scully, and their commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an extremely endearing comedy series with engaging characters, plots, and hilarious dialogues, which include jokes and witty one-liners. The show has also been praised for tackling serious social issues with a dose of humor.

Before you stream the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix, check out these other comedy shows that are also available on Netflix.

5 comedy shows on Netflix that fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will love

1) Schitt's Creek

Created by Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, this Emmy-winning sitcom aired six seasons on CBC from January 2015 to April 2020. The series was developed by Dan Levy, who also stars in the show, along with his father and sister Sarah Levy.

The series follows the journey of the formerly wealthy Rose family: video store magnate Johnny (played by Eugene Levy), his wife, the former soap star Moira (played by Catherine O'Hara), and their pampered adult children, David (played by Dan Levy) and Alexis (played by Annie Murphy), who lost their fortune after their business manager embezzled their business.

The fish-out-of-water comedy sees the snobbish Rose family start their new life in a run-down motel in Schitt's Creek, a small, remote town in Ontario that they once bought as a joke. As they try to rebuild their lives, they constantly run into complications with the townspeople.

The critically-acclaimed Canadian show garnered a massive cult following for its writing, humor, and acting. It also won awards for its authentic portrayal of LGBTQ+ people. Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are sure to love this hit sitcom.

2) The Good Place

Created by Michael Schur, this fantasy comedy aired four seasons on NBC from September 2016 to January 2020. The Emmy-nominated series follows the journey of Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Kristen Bell), an exceptionally selfish woman from Phoenix, Arizona, who dies only to find herself in the Good Place, which is designed and run by afterlife “architect” Michael (played by Ted Danson).

After realizing that she was sent there by mistake, Eleanor attempts to hide her morally imperfect past behavior while learning to become a more ethical person with the help of her friends, the indecisive ethics professor Chidi Anagonye (played by William Jackson Harper), the incredibly vain model Tahani Al-Jamil (played by Jameela Jamil), and the Taiwanese Buddhist monk Jason Mendoza (played by Manny Jacinto).

The critically-acclaimed show combined fantasy and comedy while referencing the philosophies of Aristotle, Immanuel Kant, John Locke, Tim Scanlon, Peter Singer, Derek Parfit, and Jonathan Dancy. The show was praised for its originality, writing, acting, and unexpected twists.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans are sure to love the show as they were both created by the same person, Michael Schur. Similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show features Schur's trademark relatable jokes, absurd situations, and ridiculous characters.

3) Superstore

Created by Justin Spitzer, this workplace comedy aired six seasons from November 2015 to March 2021 on NBC. The sitcom follows the daily lives of a group of dysfunctional and wacky employees working at Cloud 9, a fictional retail store in St. Louis, Missouri.

Amy (played by America Ferrera) and her colleagues deal with each other's antics and form strong bonds while handling their goofy manager Glenn (played by Mark McKinney) and the assistant manager Dina (played by Lauren Ash). The endearing show also addresses the challenges of their job, including handling riots on Black Friday. Following a consistently funny script, the show also showcases working-class issues and the workers' attempts to unionize.

Sierra Teller Ornelas served as a writer on both Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Both workplace comedies feature a large and diverse cast and a workplace romance, in this case between Amy and Jonah (played by Ben Feldman).

4) Seinfeld

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this iconic sitcom aired its nine seasons on NBC from July 1989 to May 1998. The show stars Jerry Seinfeld as a semi-fictionalized version of himself.

The show follows the life of a single comedian played by Seinfeld, who lives in an apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The comedy focuses on his relationship with his three friends: best friend George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his neighbor Cosmo Kramer (played by Michael Richards).

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will surely love this multiple award-winning influential sitcom.

5) BoJack Horseman

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and designed by cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, this animated black comedy aired six seasons on Netflix from August 2014 to January 2020. The series is set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals live side by side.

The series takes place in Hollywood and revolves around the life of an anthropomorphic horse named BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett), the washed-up star of the ’90s sitcom Horsin' Around, who intends to return to celebrity relevance with the help of a tell-all autobiography written by ghostwriter Diane Nguyen (voiced by Alison Brie).

The series explores BoJack's relationship with the other characters: his agent and former girlfriend Princess Carolyn (voiced by Amy Sedaris), his asexual freeloading roommate Todd Chavez (voiced by Aaron Paul), and his rival Mr. Peanutbutter (voiced by Paul F. Tompkins).

The highly relatable series won a number of accolades for its thoughtful portrayal of addiction, depression, trauma, self-destructive behavior, racism, sexism, and authentic representation of LGBTQ+ people.

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will enjoy the diverse issues that the show explores and the hilarious antics of BoJack and his friends.

Don't forget to watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix.

Edited by Susrita Das