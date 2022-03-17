Schitt's Creek Cruise: How to book, cost, dates, activities and all you need to know  

Schitt's Creek fans can now enjoy the reality television experience, not in its famed Rosebud Motel but on the high seas.

Organizers of Flip Phone Events will embark on their first sailing on March 30, 2023, through April 3, 2023, in celebration of the quirky sitcom at the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit.

As part of its four-night voyage from Miami, which will make stops in Key West and Nassau, Bahamas, the cruise will specifically focus on the character of Moira Rose. It is officially called "Moira's Party Boat: Ew, Cruising!"

The themed cruise will involve several activities revolving around the iconic show (Image via Moira's Party Boat)

On the cruise's official website, the organizers revealed:

"We have been floored by all the amazing people we have met since we [became] fans of this iconic show. Now it is the time to meet and celebrate with others. You'll leave the cruise with many new friends that share the love of the same television program."

All you need to know about the Schitt's Creek Cruise

Linda @uLindaKheswa Home cell was great, now I need my daily dose of #schittscreek Home cell was great, now I need my daily dose of #schittscreek https://t.co/l0BKnXehAz

Activities onboard include trivia, costume contests, karaoke, panels, bar crawls, dance parties, and musical events based on the five-year-running CBC show.

There will also be events such as a wig party with fruit wine, a little bit of rosé pool party, Jocelyn's Bingo, and a Jazzagals performance before the cruise wraps up with a movie night themed around Moira's movie, "The Crowening."

Rates start at $999 per person (based on two people sharing a cabin) and include a classic drink package, surf WiFi, and pre-paid gratuities. With a suite booking, guests receive an alcohol package, WiFi and pre-paid gratuities, and $100 in onboard credit. There is an additional fee for snorkeling and beach tours.

Visit the "Moira's Party Boat, Ew Cruising!" website for more information and to book a spot on the cruise.

After premiering in Canada in 2015, the critically acclaimed comedy, Schitt's Creek, went on to air on Pop TV in the United States in 2016. The story revolves around a formerly wealthy family that loses everything and has to move to a small town they bought as a joke.

sky @creekapothecary hey @danjlevy , not sure if you’ll see this, but i just want to say thank you for giving us schitts creek. a place to escape from whatever for 22 minutes at a time. i love you and the show and i’m just feeling very grateful today hey @danjlevy, not sure if you’ll see this, but i just want to say thank you for giving us schitts creek. a place to escape from whatever for 22 minutes at a time. i love you and the show and i’m just feeling very grateful today https://t.co/zoiWlM0lAw

Dan Levy, the show's co-creator, decided to end the original run of the show in 2020. Besides being his real-life and on-screen father, Eugene was also the co-creator of the show. Annie Murphy portrayed his sister, and Catherine O'Hara characterized their mother.

When Schitt's Creek became available on Netflix in 2017, its popularity exploded, and it received its first Emmy nominations in 2019, including one for best comedy series.

