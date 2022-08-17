She-Hulk - 5 things you didn't know about Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil, best known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil on the NBC fantasy comedy The Good Place, will play Titania in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which marks the MCU debut of the titular character. Created by Jessica Gao, the nine-episode-long action-comedy series is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

The series revolves around Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented legal cases, who receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk, after sustaining a life-threatening injury.

She acquires Hulk-like powers, but unlike Banner's Hulk, she retains her personality, intelligence, and emotional control when transforming into the superpowered She-Hulk. The series follows her journey as she tries to balance her life as a lawyer and her newly-found superpowers.

Titania, a street-fighting super-powered villain who can withstand bullets, extreme temperatures, and blunt force, will be played by Jamil, making her a capable rival to She-Hulk.

Before you catch Jameela Jamil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, check out these lesser-known facts about her.

5 facts about Jameela Jamil that you might not know

1) She lives her life with certain disabilities

Jameela Jamil suffered from labyrinthitis and congenital hearing loss, which has left her with 70% audibility in her left ear and 50% in her right ear. At the age of nine, she was diagnosed with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue in the body and causes a variety of symptoms such as easily dislocated bones and blood vessel ruptures.

She was diagnosed with Coeliac disease, an autoimmune disease, at the age of 12 and developed multiple food allergies. Jamil's life with disabilities led her to establish an event and membership company, Why Not People? that aims to make live entertainment music venues accessible for people with disabilities.

2) She overcame an eating disorder

Jameela Jamil was heavily influenced by fashion magazines when she was a teenager. She stopped eating full-meals between the ages of 14 and 17 and reportedly survived only on potato chips for a year to achieve the ideal figure these fashion magazines projected. This led to her developing an eating disorder known as anorexia nervosa.

Jamil was hit by a car while running away from a bee when she was 17. She was told she might never walk again after the incident broke several bones and damaged her spine. Following steroid treatment and physiotherapy, she gradually recovered and began walking with the aid of a Zimmer frame. The incident inspired her to rediscover her body and overcome her eating disorder.

3) She once worked as an English teacher

Jameela Jamil taught English to foreign students at the Callan School in London for two years before she got her breakthrough job in 2009 as a TV presenter for Channel 4's youth slot T4. Although she worked as a TV presenter until 2012, she continued her teaching job until it became difficult to manage both the jobs.

4) She became the first woman to host the BBC Radio 1 Official Chart show

Jameela Jamil created radio history in 2012 by becoming the first solo female radio host on the BBC Radio 1 Official Chart show. She hosted the show for two years. She also served as the co-host of The Official Chart Update show on BBC Radio 1 alongside Scott Mills until January 2015.

5) She got most of her jobs without having any experience

Jameela Jamil got her first media role as a TV presenter on T4, a Channel 4 program, after she accidentally sent her name for an advert for the job. She got the job despite having no experience in media or television presenting. She also got her first DJ gig in 2011 without having any experience in the field.

Jamil was approached by a booking agent to DJ for Sir Elton John's birthday party. She only had a week to learn the basics of DJing after agreeing to the proposal.

Jamil also got her breakthrough role on television with no prior experience in acting. The first show she auditioned for was NBC's The Good Place, where she landed the role of Tahani Al-Jamil alongside Ted Danson and Kristen Bell.

Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18 only on Disney+.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal