Elton John Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

British singer, composer and pianist Elton John has announced additional shows scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The newly announced encore concerts will kick off in Newcastle, New South Wales on January 10, 2023, after which John will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. He will then go to New Zealand on January 24, where he has a show scheduled for Christchurch, followed by Auckland where he is slated to perform two rescheduled shows on January 27 and 28.

Tickets for the tour dates will be available starting August 1 from 12 pm AEST. Members of the Elton John fan club can access a pre-sale from July 28. Tickets for the rescheduled Auckland shows are currently available on Ticketmaster.

Elton John Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Dates and venues

Elton John is currently on the North American leg of his multi-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The tour kickstarted earlier this month and will continue until November 2022.

The Farewell tour, which John embarked on in 2018, is his last tour and saw the Rocket Man legend perform in approximately 300 shows spanning across five continents.

In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!



Full info at Big news Australia & New Zealand! 🤩In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!Full info at oznz.eltonjohn.com Big news Australia & New Zealand! 🤩In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!Full info at oznz.eltonjohn.com https://t.co/lLDRaloRKX

Here is a full list of the dates:

Australia

January 10 – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

January 13 – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

January 18 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

January 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

New Zealand

January 24 – Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

January 27 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)

January 28 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)

Elton John has said that this will be his last tour

In a recent press conference, the singer reiterated that this would be his last tour:

“I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore.”

NME quoted the singer saying:

“It’s something I wanna finish. I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby. I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, 'No more – I’ve had enough.'”

John kicked off his Farewell tour in 2018. However, some shows from the tour kept getting postponed due to the singer’s health issues and the pandemic, resulting in his gigs getting pushed to 2023.

The singer is currently touring in North America with his next show scheduled for July 23 at NJ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

