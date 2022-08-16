5 things to know about She-Hulk lead star Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany, the Canadian actress, is best known for her lead role in Orphan Black, in which she played 17 different characters. Tatiana will play the lead character in the upcoming Marvel project She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that will mark the MCU debut of the titular character. Created by Jessica Gao, the nine-episode-long action-comedy series is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

The series revolves around Tatiana's Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented legal cases, who receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk after sustaining a life-threatening injury. She acquires Hulk-like powers. But unlike Banner's Hulk, she retains her personality, intelligence, and emotional control when transforming into the superpowered She-Hulk. The series follows her journey as she tries to balance her life as a lawyer and her newly-found superpowers.

Before you catch Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney Law, check out these lesser-known facts about her.

5 facts about Tatiana Maslany that you might not know

1) She started acting when she was only nine years old

Tatiana Maslany has loved movies ever since she was a child. When Tatiana and her older brothers, Daniel and Michael, were kids, they used to shoot their own films on camcorders in their backyard.

Maslany attributes her interest in acting to Gena Rowlands' powerful performance in A Woman Under The Influence. She began performing in school and community theater productions when she was nine years old. Her first feature film role was in the 2004 horror film Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed, where she played the character Ghost.

2) She's a certified improv master

Tatiana Maslany has performed comedic improv for ten years. She has performed in improvisational theatres and is a former competitor and winner of the Canadian Improv Games in 2002. She also joined the General Fools Improvisational Theater.

Her training as an improv trainer helped her switch between the 17 different clone characters on Orphan Black. Her improv skills and sharp sense of humor will also benefit her portrayal of She-Hulk's lead character, who is known for her fourth wall-breaking meta humor and Deadpool-esque quips.

3) She secretly got married in a private ceremony

Tatiana Maslany revealed during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she secretly married Locke and Key star Brendan Hines. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at the premiere for A24's slasher film X. They also attended the premiere of Everything Everywhere All at Once, a month later.

Tatiana revealed that the couple married in a small ceremony during the COVID pandemic, with their dog, Earl, serving as the ring bearer. She also stated that Earl misplaced the rings, which were in a box attached to his collar, and that they were later discovered in a field of sheep.

4) Two high-profile celebrity comedians are her fans

Amy Poehler, another improv master and the lead star of Parks and Recreation, convinced Tatiana Maslany to guest-star in two episodes of the hit mockumentary sitcom, as she was a big fan of her acting.

Amy Schumer, who loved Tatiana's performance in Orphan Black, named her dog after the actress, without even meeting her. The comedian explained that she named her puppy after Tatiana because she is her favorite actress.

5) She uses music to help her in her acting

Tatiana Maslany used music to help her switch between the different clone characters on Orphan Black. She created a playlist for each character to differentiate between them, with a rock music playlist for Sarah and Broadway musicals for Allison.

Tatiana read all of the comics for She-Hulk, but she also used music to get into Jennifer's head. She listened to the electronic pop music of Sophie, a trans artist.

Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18 only on Disney+.

