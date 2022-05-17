How old is Sarah Levy? Schitt's Creek star announces pregnancy with husband, Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy recently announced on Instagram that she is ready to welcome her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge.

The actress shared a picture where she is smiling and cradling her baby bump. She wore a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top, and a fedora. Tagging Outerbridge in the post, she wrote,

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!"

About Sarah Levy: Age, career, and more

Born on September 10, 1986, Sarah Levy is 35 years old. She is the daughter of famous Canadian actor Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine. She is the younger sister of actor Dan Levy. She graduated from Branksome Hall and studied theater at Dalhousie University.

She gained recognition for her performance in the 2011 romantic comedy film Larry Crowne. Directed by Tom Hanks, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Sarah Levy is mostly known for her appearance in Schitt's Creek (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Sarah played a minor role in the 2005 family comedy film, Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Her father also played the role of Jimmy Murtaugh in the film.

She became famous for her appearance as Twyla Sands on the Canadian television sitcom, Schitt's Creek. The series received positive reviews from critics and audiences and won several accolades, including two ACTRA Awards and 18 Canadian Screen Awards.

Sarah then joined the cast of the quarantine comedy, Distancing Socially, in 2020. The film was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic with remote technologies and the iPhone 11. The film was released on October 5, 2021, by Cinedigm.

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge's relationship timeline

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge sparked relationship rumors in 2018 when they were spotted vacationing in Bermuda. They went 'Instagram official' in July 2019 when Sarah shared a picture of themselves from an event in Lake Placid. They continued to share posts, including birthday tributes.

They tied the knot in October 2021 and the wedding was attended by their close friends and family at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Sarah wore a midi dress designed by Alexia Maria and Graham was seen in a classic tuxedo.

Sarah's brother Dan revealed the news on social media and posted a picture of Sarah and Graham dancing during the reception.

Graham Outerbridge is a well-known actor, director, and producer. He is mostly famous for his work in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Britishes and Super Single. Reportedly born on August 10, 1982, he is 39 years old.

Graham is also the director and producer of various documentaries and short films. He became a familiar name following his marriage to Sarah. Further details about his family and educational background are yet to be revealed.

