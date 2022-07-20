3 things we know about Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 so far

Valerie Armstrong's dark comedy television series Kevin Can F**k Himself is set to return for a second season on AMC and AMC+. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce the show through Le Train Train, alongside Armstrong.

The show is a spin-off of the 2016 sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which was criticized for portraying Kevin's wife Donna as a throwaway character. She was killed off after one season to make room for another female lead.

Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, Kevin Can F**k Himself explores Allison McRoberts' desperate attempts to find a way out of her unhappy marriage to Kevin. He probably won the marriage lottery by getting married to a woman like Allison when the only redeeming trait about him is that he is sometimes funny.

Season 1 of the series had an intense finale that left viewers searching for some answers. Take a look at what we know about Season 2 so far.

3 facts about Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2

1) Kevin Can F**k Himself has a confirmed release date for its second and final season

Almost a year after Season 1 aired on AMC, the series is finally set to release a second season. On June 13, 2021, viewers got to tune in to the life of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), who helmed the show as a sitcom wife, trying to navigate a difficult personal path.

The series was greenlighted for a second season in August 2021. After a long wait, AMC has finally set a release date for Season 2, along with releasing a trailer and some first-look photos. The second season of Kevin Can F**k Himself will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on August 22, 2022, at 9 pm.

The first two episodes will be available on AMC+. Additionally, AMC+ subscribers will get advanced access to each episode weekly.

In November 2021, AMC confirmed that the show would end after two seasons. Thus, this will be the final season of the Annie Murphy-starrer series, which has had favorable reviews in the past.

2) Erinn Haynes has joined the cast of Kevin Can F**k Himself in an unknown role

Kevin Can Wait star Erinn Haynes, who played Kevin's wife Donna for one season, is set to reappear on the spin-off series. However, her exact role has not yet been disclosed.

The network has only confirmed that Erinn Haynes will be guest-starring opposite Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, and Alex Bonnifer in the second and final run of Kevin Can F**k Himself.

While the spin-off satire is not a direct parody of Kevin Can Wait, the sloppy dismissal of Haynes' character from the 2016 sitcom did serve as a jump-off point for the current series, which now seeks to explore gender roles in American family sitcoms.

3) Kevin Can F**k Himself trailer shows a possible fake death ploy on Allison's mind

Valerie Armstrong's dark comedy series is known for presenting contrasting perspectives on Allison's life through changing camera setups. Through a multi-camera setup and laugh tracks, she is portrayed as a stereotypical sitcom wife to her man-child husband, Kevin.

Another perspective is that of a woman stuck in a miserable marriage, presented through a single-camera setup typical of television dramas.

The trailer for Season 2 offers a glimpse at Allison's now-or-never plan to leave her husband finally. She declares that she needs to be "gone for good." The image of a cemetery cued in at this piece of dialogue suggests inspiration from Kevin Can Wait's Donna.

She was also shown googling how to fake her own death to escape her miserable 15-year marriage. Whether she will succeed in pulling off her disappearing act remains to be seen.

Tune in to the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC or AMC+ on August 22, 2022, at 9 pm.

