Who is The Legend in The Boys? Marvel's Stan Lee parody character explained

The Boys Season 3 so far has been introducing us to a bunch of new characters, and the last episode gave us a special one. The Legend is played by none other than the Hollywood legend Paul Reiser. A parody of Stan Lee, the Legend quite the debut in episode five of the ongoing season.

The Boys is notorious for taking some huge personalities from the comic book realm and making a parody. For example, how Soldier Boy is a parody of Captain America or how Homelander is a parody of Superman, the same way the Legend is a parody of Stan Lee. So, let's take a look at who the Legend exactly is.

Exploring the comic version of The Legend amidst the rendition on The Boys Season 3

The Legend made quite the debut in episode five of The Boys Season 3. Played by Paul Reiser, the character here is shown to be the former VP of Vought before Madelyn Sitwell.This season, you can see him living a life of retirement... that's not exactly what you would expect. A cocaine addict living out his best life with a severed leg, The Legend knows everything about supes and has had close relationships with a few.

The character here is quite different from how he is presented in the comics. The Boys, like with some of the other characters, have taken liberties here, too, in the portrayal of The Legend.

Enough pop culture references filled in The Legend to make anyone question if the guy even lives in the real world; MM, Hughie, and Butcher visit him in the Season 3 episode to know the whereabouts of Soldier Boy. He is an informant for them and helps them out now and then.

Created by Garth Ennis, The Legend debuted in The Boys #7. As his show counterpart, the character here is obsessed with supes. However, he runs a comic store in the comics, whereas, in the show, he is much more like a big-time Hollywood movie producer.

As a parody of Stan Lee, The Legend helps the Boys in the comics. He provides them with information on supes and has no real name. He also has two sons, one of whom was killed accidentally in Vietnam, and the other is Blarney Cock. The latter is killed by Hughie when he gets excited about Compoun V. It's also revealed that Blarney was the illegitimate son of Queen Maeve and the Legend.

The Legend ends up meeting quite the gruesome death as well. Butcher kills the character by tracking him down and kicking him in the back; it's still framed here in a better way than in the comics. Check out The Boys #67 if you want to check it out.

We can expect The Legend to show again in the show. Considering that Soldier Boy visited him, we expect the characters to meet again soon. Also, the group here will surely need his expertise, not to mention that Paul Reiser is an absolute treat in the role.

You can check out season three of the series as it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

