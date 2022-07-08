AMC Thor Popcorn buckets: How to buy, price, and all you need to know

AMC Theaters has scaled a level by releasing a special popcorn bucket to celebrate the release of the much-awaited film Thor: Love and Thunder. This latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the fourth solo Thor movie, which introduces a series of new characters.

While fans are desperately waiting for the release of the movie, AMC has escalated their level of excitement and happiness by launching Popcorn buckets.

How to buy AMC Thor Popcorn Buckets?

While we have commonly seen merchandise from Marvel and Thor, the concept of having Thor Popcorn buckets is quite new and unique, and netizens agree with it. AMC Theaters will distribute these buckets from Thursday, July 7.

The popcorn bucket would be in the shape of Thor’s hammer, which is called Mjölnir. At the same time, the bucket will be made of tin, which can store popcorn. Being spotted at a number of AMC Theater outlets, each bucket costs about $39.99, including possible taxes. The portion inside this bucket would be as per the large bucket of popcorn.

Posting about the same on Twitter, AMC Theaters confirmed that:

“Yes, it's real! They will become available at participating theatres on July 7th, when doors open. They are $39.99 +tax, large popcorn included!”

The cinema company also provided a link to their website, which mentions all of the outlets where these Hammer Popcorn Vessels would be available.

Netizens go gaga over the Thor Popcorn Buckets

The announcement of a special popcorn vessel has made netizens go crazy over this idea. Marvel fans definitely can’t wait to grab their popcorn bucket. Expressing her excitement, one fan tweeted:

“What about the popcorn bucket that's Thor's Hammer?? Is that real?! I NEED ONE.”

Others are more than okay with driving extra miles for this unique bucket. One user took to Twitter and said:

“Driving to the AMC 45 minutes away from me Friday so I can get the Thor popcorn bucket.”

However, this is certainly not the first time that AMC Theaters has had something unique and creative like this. When Doctor Strange was released in May, AMC launched their collectible popcorn vessel. Speaking about the news, the company tweeted and said:

“Conjure up your cravings with the Doctor Strange collectible popcorn vessel. This AMC Theatres exclusive is just $24.99 and includes a Large popcorn. On sale starting May 5th in-theatres ONLY, while supplies last at participating locations.”

This popcorn vessel, too, is available in limited cinema houses like the Thor one. Nonetheless, fans might be excited about the new movie, but the release of Thor's popcorn bucket will undoubtedly add to the public's excitement.

Thor: Love and Thunder are all set to hit cinema houses on Friday, July 8. The movie has already premiered in many countries like Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, and Australia.

