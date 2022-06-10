What time will Dark Winds air on AMC and AMC +? Details explored

Dark Winds, the highly anticipated and engrossing psychological thriller-drama series starring Fargo actor Zahn McClarnon, is all set to make its debut. It will air on Sunday, 12 June, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT, with its first two episodes, on AMC and AMC+.

The arresting thriller series has been inspired by renowned mystery author Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series. Graham Roland is the creator of the series. He is also an executive producer along with George R. R. Martin, Zahn McClarnon, Robert Redford, Vince Gerardis, Tina Elmo, Chris Eyre and Vince Calandra.

Since the launch of its trailer, the mystery thriller series has already begun gaining quite a lot of attention. Viewers are hooked to its suspenseful and ominous setup and storylines.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep and find out all about Dark Winds Season 1 ahead of its premiere on AMC and AMC+.

Everything you need to know about Dark Winds before its release on AMC and AMC+

When and where the series can be watched?

The first two episodes of the thriller series will be released and can be streamed from 12 June at 9 pm ET/PT, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

Reportedly, the series has six episodes in total. New episodes are set to be launched weekly, every Sunday starting 19 June, 2022.

According to the show’s press official release, subscribers of AMC+ will have advanced access to one additional Dark Winds episode every week.

How's the trailer for the series looking?

Take a look at the trailer for Dark Winds Season 1 here.

It is safe to say that the trailer for the thriller series provides the audience with a highly suspenseful and meanacing feel. With this series, the audience is in for a gripping mysterious rollercoaster ride.

The official synopsis for the series released by AMC says:

"(The series) Follows Leephorn and Chee, two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest that are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs when they search for clues in a double murder case."

Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the two police officers will unravel the highly intriguing and complex murder mystery.

Who are the cast members of AMC's thriller-drama series Dark Winds?

Zahn McClarnon, the highly acclaimed American actor, will be seen portraying one of the lead characters, police officer Joe Leaphorn, in the series. The actor is well known for being a part of several critically acclaimed shows, including Longmire, Westworld, Fargo, Reservation Dogs and Hawkeye.

Twilight actor Kiowa Gordon will be seen playing the other lead character of police officer Jim Chee. Other than the Twilight franchise, the actor has previously also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and shows including Into the Darkness, The Lesser Blessed, The Projectionist, The Red Road, Through Black Spruce, Roswell, New Mexico, Blood Quantum, Castle in the Ground and a few others.

Other promising actors on the cast list for the series include Noah Emmerich (The Truman Show), Rainn Wilson (The Office US), Jessica Matten and Deanna Allison.

Don't forget to watch Dark Winds, arriving on Sunday, June 12, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

