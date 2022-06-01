Who is Adam Kay? All about British author and junior doctor ahead of AMC's This Is Going To Hurt premiere

This Is Going to Hurt, the highly gripping comedy-drama series, is all set to arrive on the 2nd of June (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on AMC +. The airtime has not been released yet but shows on AMC + reportedly generally launch at 9 PM ET. The BBC and AMC have served as the co-producers of the series.

The arresting comedy-drama series has been gleaned from the much-celebrated international memoir, This Is Going to Hurt, written by a former doctor, comedian and writer Adam Kay. Adam Kay has also served as the writer of the series, while Tom Kingsley and Lucy Forbes have served as the directors.

The series stars Ben Whishaw in the lead role of Adam Kay. Other actors on the cast list for the series are Ambika Mod as Shruti Acharya, Michele Austin as Tracy, Alex Jennings as Nigel Lockhart, Rory Fleck Byrne as Harry Muir, Kadiff Kirwan as Julian, Ashley McGuire as Vicky Houghton, and several others.

Since the news of the show's premiere on AMC + was declared, viewers have eagerly waited to witness how the highly intriguing medical comedy-drama show will unfold. So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out about Adam Kay ahead of the show's debut on AMC +.

Learn all about Adam Kay before AMC's This Is Going To Hurt arrives on AMC +

What is the real life story of Adam Kay?

Adam Kay, who is currently 40 years of age, is a much-cherished comedian and writer. He is highly renowned for writing the beloved and acclaimed memoir, This Is Going to Hurt.

Reportedly, he is also a former doctor of obstetrics and gynecology. He had a brief medical career from 2004 to 2010. He allegedly left the medical profession after watching one of his patients go through a placental abruption, leading to the stillbirth of the baby.

Since leaving his medical profession as a writer, he has been associated with Crims, Mrs. Mitchell and Webb, Brown’s Boys, Mongrels, Up the Women, Watson & Oliver, Very British Problems, Our Ex-Wife, Flat TV, Who is America? among other shows.

He is married to James Farrell, who was one of the executive producers of the fan-favorite Game of Thrones series. They both currently live together in Oxfordshire.

What is Kay's book This Is Going To Hurt about?

Reportedly, This Is Going To Hurt was Adam Kay's first book, and he wrote it as diary entries from his early career as a trainee of obstetrics and gynaecology at the NHS. The book was published in September 2017 by Picador.

The book reportedly gained instant popularity and praise from critics as well. It received highly positive responses from the literary pages of The Times, Guardian, Financial Times, and The Scotsman. It received the honor of being the 'It Book' of the year at the UK's National Book Awards in 2018.

The book is a perfect blend of heavy emotions and humor, and it certainly was well-received by readers.

In an interview, the author of the book said, while talking about the TV series adaptation of his memoir:

"Beyond delighted to now be able to share my story with a far wider audience and make the viewers of BBC laugh, cry and vomit." (Via Metro)

Don't forget to watch This Is Going to Hurt, arriving this June 2nd, 2022, exclusively on AMC +.

