Starfield Mass Effect Normandy Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Players are completely hooked on Starfield’s ship-building feature. Some are crafting entirely new designs, while others are taking inspiration from real-world vehicles and iconic sci-fi references. This feature allows you to not only embark on various adventures across the expansive universe but also craft your ultimate starship using the game's robust ship-building mechanics.

For Mass Effect fans, the dream is to build the Normandy Spaceship in Starfield. Some players managed to do this, and many are looking forward to replicating this spaceship on their own.

Here is a guide on how to build the beloved ship from Mass Effect.

How to build Mass Effect Normandy Spaceship in Starfield

You can build the Normandy Spaceship in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Many Starfield players are quick to post spaceship showcases from different beloved franchises online. Spectrexgaming, a popular content creator and avid gamer, recently took to TikTok to showcase the Mass Effect Normandy Spaceship in Starfield's Ship-building feature. Reddit user neok182 also posted a tutorial for the spacecraft on the said platform.

For Mass Effect Normandy Spaceship, here are the components you need:

Viking CP-22- Cockpit

120LD Landing Bay

Warden SG-100 Shield Generator

Stroud Engine Bracer A

White Dwarf 3000 Engine

Hope 5 Landing Gear

Aurora 11G Grav Drive

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear

100CM Ballast Shielded Cargo

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank

Nova Cowling 2L-TF

Taiyo Cowling - Aft Top

Using these components should give you a spacecraft that looks like the Normandy Spaceship. However, don't expect the interior to look the same, as the game doesn't really have a lot of customization options for the interior design.

Use the Ship-building feature to recreate the Normandy Spaceship (Image via Bethesda)

Depending on where you are situated in the game, you’ll be able to buy parts from various companies such as Deimos, Nautilus, Dogstar Avionics, and many more.

So, to create a ship, you'll need to start with an existing one, which is usually acquired within the first 30 minutes of the game.

Building a ship from absolute scratch could be a challenge, though. It is advised to first own one and speak to the Ship Services Technician to allow you to modify your ship through the Ship Builder option from the bottom right of the screen. This then lets you add, move, remove, and change ship components.

How to customize the colors of the Mass Effect Normandy Spaceship in Starfield

Change your ship's color using the Ship Builder feature (Image via Bethesda)

In the ship customization feature of Starfield, you can change how your spaceship looks by using the Ship Builder. It can be accessed through the Ship Services Technicians, which can be found near your ship in the Mast District on Jemison.

When conversing with the technician, select "I'd like to view and modify my ships." In the Ship Builder, you can also tweak the colors of different parts of your ship by adjusting the Hue, Brightness, and Saturation. You may also use your own designs by choosing them from the Recent tab.