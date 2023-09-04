Best video game ships in Starfield guide: Halo Pelican, Mass Effect Normandy, and more

Starfield's early access is off to a successful start, with over 230,000 players playing on Steam alone. While a vast majority will commence their adventures starting September 6, the community has already got their hands busy showcasing their creativity. While a part of it is related to the character creation mode, it's the ships that are gaining popularity.

Ships are one of the most integral parts of Starfield, and there are many different options to pick from. Moreover, players can choose to customize the ones they use and change their appearance in-game.

This feature has allowed some to go the extra mile by paying tribute to other space-themed games. A few have created iconic ships from games like Mass Effect and Halo and used them in Bethesda's latest space opera.

Best Starfield ship designs influenced by other video games

So far, only players with access to the Premium Edition have access to Starfield. Despite the additional costs, the community has shown its approval for the more expensive version, allowing them five days of extra game time.

Halo Pelican

There are a few video game IPs related to space that are more popular than Halo. Over the years, the Pelican has been a staple of the franchise. There are a couple of marvelous reincarnations of the ship that have been created and shared on social media.

Normany - Mass Effect

The Mass Effect series from EA is widely regarded by many gamers as one of the best space-themed video games of all time. SpectreX Gaming, who shares his unique Starfield ship builds on Tiktok, has recreated the Normandy in a highly detailed fashion.

Forward Unto Dawn - Halo

The Halo series is well-known for some amazing ships, and this UNSC frigate has also been remade in Starfield. In many ways, the two recreations of the Halo ships would make any gamer extremely proud, given their attention to detail.

So far, the reincarnations of ships from other video games are largely limited, but more are expected to arrive in the near future. Starting September 6, all owners of the Standard Edition and subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass will be able to experience their Starfield journey on PC and Xbox consoles.