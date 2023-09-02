Starfield: Customization of all ship parts explained

Starfield provides a thrilling opportunity to transform your spaceship into a personalized, one-of-a-kind space haven. The title offers numerous upgrade options that allow you to make every part of your ship uniquely your own. Using credits, you can fully customize your vessel by adding components and upgrades, accurately crafting the ship you envision.

This guide will shed light on Starfield's ship parts and how to seamlessly personalize them.

All ship parts in Starfield

There are a total of 13 ship parts in Starfield you can customize (Image via Bethesda)

During your expansive expedition, Starfield spaceships are at your disposal to travel between planets. Each ship is composed of separate components and pieces which can be personalized for alterations in appearance and performance.

Customization and improvement of a spacecraft are possible by modifying the 13 variable parts with modules.

Ship parts Features Cowling The modification of a ship's size and shape can be achieved with cowling modules. Shield Generator Incoming damage can be protected against with the use of a shield module. Docker Ships or space stations can be connected with the Docker module. Fuel Tanks Your ship's movement and Grav jumps are powered by resources stored in Fuel Tanks. Grav Drive To jump from one system to another, your ship is equipped with the Grav Drive module. Weapons During space combat, weapon modules serve as the crucial instruments of warfare for your vessel. Hab Your ship's populace is accommodated by the Hab modules, which serve as the living quarters and up the count of carrying capacity. Engines For the ship's navigation and velocity, the engine modules come in handy. They determine how fast the ship would move. Cockpit A ship's control center goes by the name of The Cockpit. Cargo Hold Your ship's inventory space is served by the Cargo Hold module. Reactor Powering your ship, the Reactor module serves as its essential energy source. Bay When your spacecraft touches down on a planet's surface, the Landing Bay serves as the point of both entry and exit. Landing Gears Your ship can safely make contact with a variety of planetary landscapes thanks to the Landing Gears, which keep it stable upon landing.

Customize ship parts in Starfield

Visiting the Ship Technician at the Space Ports enables you to customize your ships to your liking. Whether you want to purchase or sell ship parts and ships or modify and upgrade your ship, you can do it all with the technician guiding you. Interact with them to get started on transforming your ship into your dream vessel.

Follow the steps below to customize the ship parts:

The ship customization menu will be accessible to you if you select the "I'd like to view and modify my ships" option when you converse with the technician. From the menu that appears, you must make your way to the bottom right, where the "Ship Builder" choice awaits. Choose the "Add" option from the bottom right. You can expand your vessel's features with a selection of fresh parts not already onboard by utilizing the presented list of options. To secure the new piece onto your ship, locate the blue circles on the external portions of the ship fragments. In some cases, you might need to adjust the arrangement of certain components to accommodate the additional part.

In the Flight Check section, there is a safeguard that notifies you of warnings or errors if you lack the proper equipment. To view which items you require, simply access this section.

You can rename your spacecraft and check weapon status with the Flight Check. Exiting the Ship Builder requires players to confirm modifications, with unwanted items sent to the Cargo Hold. Once the message shows "All Systems Nominal," you're ready to jet off through the galaxy in a jiffy.