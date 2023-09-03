Starfield Star Wars Millennium Falcon Spaceship guide: Parts, colors, and more

Players can now unleash their ship designer talents to create famous pop culture builds with Starfield’s advanced customization system. The system allows freedom in every direction, so expect to see plenty of iconic ships from other franchises make their way into the game. A Star Wars fan has already introduced the iconic Millennium Falcon into the mix, signaling the start of more exciting designs to come.

When Starfield Early Access came out, SpecteX Gaming, a famous TikTok content creator, led the pack with an impressive reveal of their personalized builds, including a functioning miniature "Star Destroyer." Soon after, Reddit users followed suit and posted their own designs of the Millennium Falcon, drawing appreciation from the online community.

This guide will teach you how to construct a spaceship that possesses the necessary elements for venturing through Starfield's cosmos while resembling the classic Millennium Falcon, making it possible for avid Star Wars enthusiasts to embark on their journey.

How to build Star Wars Millennium Falcon Spaceship in Starfield

Assemble the correct parts to build the Millennium Falcon (Image via abdelkarim19/Reddit)

While traversing the galaxy, players have the ability to steer a ship they've designed themselves in response to Starfield's varied possibilities.

Abdelkarim19, a Reddit user, recently visited the Starfield Reddit to showcase their economical rendition of a level 4 Millennium Falcon. Thanks to some elbow grease and a never-say-die attitude, his affordable Falcon is slowly but surely resembling the famous spacecraft, complete with its distinctive side cockpit and claw-like design.

Importantly, he also shared a list of parts and modules you need to build the ship:

NG170 Grav jump

3 Amun-1 Engine

3 landing gears of any choice

330T Stellarator Reactor or higher

Dragon 221P MW Pulse Laser

Mauler 104L cannon

Atlatl 270A Missile Launcher

20S Protector Shield Generator

Nova Galactic workshop 2x1

Nova Galactic frontier 2x1

Nova Galactic Captain's Quarters 2x1

Nova Galactic Storeroom 1x1

Magellan C2 Cockpit

100DP Slim Docker

X2 Nova Cowling 2L-PF

However, don't expect a complete Star Wars replica when it comes to the interior. Furthermore, you will need a lot of money to buy all the items, but the spacecraft is still a sight to behold.

Change the colors of the Millennium Falcon Spaceship in Starfield

To spice up their intergalactic aesthetics, gamers can request the assistance of the certified Ship Services Technician found in many places in the game. They can remodel the ship's outer appearance by accessing the Ship Builder section, which can be unlocked by selecting the option "I'd like to view and modify my ships."

Once the Millennium Falcon Spaceship is assembled using the provided components, one can customize the vessel as they please. Hover over a piece and choose the ‘Color’ option to initiate customization. This allows players to modify numerous layers of the ship.

By adjusting the Hue, Brightness, and Saturation to your liking, you can achieve a color scheme that embodies your personal style. Although the colors of the Millennium Falcon are gray and white, there is ample room to be creative.