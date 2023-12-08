Marvel's Blade announced in development by Arkane at The Game Awards 2023

The announcement of Marvel's Blade at The Game Awards 2023 certainly took many fans by surprise. The upcoming project has been announced on the 50th anniversary of the vampire hunter, and it's being developed by none other than Arkane Studios. Some interesting bits of information have also been announced that will certainly excite fans.

Marvel's Blade could be a win-win situation for many gamers, as the hybrid vampire-hunter character has a cult following. Moreover, Arkane will also be looking to redeem themselves following the poor reception of Redfall after their earlier success with Deathloop. A video game based on Blade could be the perfect opportunity for the French studio.

Marvel's Blade's announcement trailer at The Game Awards 2023 revealed some important information

It will be quite a while before Marvel's Blade gets released, and all the platforms haven't been announced as of now. That said, the announcement trailer at The Game Awards 2023 did reveal some vital news.

For one, the upcoming game will be different from Redfall and Deathloop as Arkane will be switching back to a third-person format. It will be a single-player experience set out in Paris. This will be quite different from the typical movies and comics which have been based in the United States.

Game Director Dinga Bakaba had plenty of promising words on the occasion:

“As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade—a hero with a dual heritage himself. The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

The onus will be on Arkane to ensure that Marvel's Blade doesn't meet the same fate as their other vampire-themed launch, Redfall. Despite the recent update and new content, Redfall has been a mediocre experience at best. The launch was marred by several issues, and fans have been largely left dissatisfied.