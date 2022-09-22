Deathloop Pact of Smoke guide: How to unlock the Smoked Room

With the arrival of Deathloop's Golden Loop update as well as the base game finally making its way to the Xbox and PC Game Pass, Arkane Studios' first-person shooter has seen a sudden spike in new and returning players.

Many have been trying out the title over the last few days and are thoroughly enjoying some of the gameplay mechanics that it has to offer.

Deathloop is not a cookie cutter first-person shooter title, and there is more to its gameplay, such as puzzles, mystery solving, and coming up with ingenious ways to eliminate a target.

While some Deathloop mysteries are easy to solve, there are a few tricky ones that newer players seem to be having trouble completing. One such mystery is that of the Pact of Smoke.

Many in the community have had a fair amount of difficulty unlocking the Smoked Room during this mission and progressing the narrative further. Hence, today's guide will address how players can unlock the Smoked Room in Deathloop.

Unlocking the Smoked Room in Deathloop’s Pact of Smoke

Once the mission starts, you will be able to locate the Smoked Door up a small set of stairs on top of the roof, which is adjacent to Colt’s Flat. To reach it, you will be required to enter Colt’s apartment from the Dorsey Square window and make your way out the other side.

To enter the room, you will be required to make your way through the Smoked door, which will be rigged with three separate combinations of locks, each requiring a separate code to unlock. To gain access to the room, Deathloop players will be required to:

Perform a reset in the loop two times to get all the passwords. The first code can be found at a building that is joined by the courtyard present outside of Colt's Updaam flat. After making your way inside, you will find a smoking device, beside which you will find a note from Cass that contains the initial code.

After obtaining it, you will need to press the switch to light up the top row of lights and automatically kill Cass and another Eternalist while leaving Vanya alive. You will now be required to reset the loop to the morning. However, it’s important to make sure that the red tube in the room is safe when doing so.

Once the loop is reset, you will then need to head to Karl’s Bay in the afternoon and make your way through the tunnels, where you will see the Gardens of Perception sign. After going through the door, you are advised to stick to the right and search for a set of stairs that leads below. Once down, you will find another doorway to the right. Heading inside, you will find a workbench, containing a note by Vanya that reveals the second code.

After obtaining the second set of codes, you will be required to reset the loop again, but this time for the morning. By doing so, the machine in the Pact of Smoke Room will be set in a way that the green button aligns with the blue pipe. Upon pressing it, Cass and Vanya will die this time around, leaving Anatoly alive.

Once again, you must head back to Karl’s Bay and search around the area for two hangars. Try and locate the sign that says 'Treasure of the Ice'. The left side of the entrance will have green light decorations pointing towards Anatoly’s flat. You will then need to make your way in, kill Anatoly, and obtain the final code.

Once Deathloop players have obtained all the codes for the Pact of Smoke, you will be able to unlock the Smoked Door and obtain the audio log, which will contain the second part of Harriet’s interview with Julianna.

