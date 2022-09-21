Deathloop weapon guide: How to unlock HALPS Prototype (Golden Loop update)

Deathloop’s recent Golden Loop update has helped rejuvenate the game to some extent, and more players have been trying out the shooter since the new set of content went live.

From a new ending to a new enemy type, as well as brand new guns and powers, the Golden Loop patch has introduced a significant number of new features to the popular title.

While players are not required to do anything special to obtain the new ending in Deathloop, fans will have to complete special sub-missions to access the new weapons and powers.

With the title recently arriving on the Xbox Game Pass, more players have been trying out Deathloop after the Golden Loop update and wondering how they can get their hands on more powerful weapons in-game.

Today’s guide will let players know how they can obtain the HALPS Prototype, the latest Laser Weapon that arrived in Deathloop recently.

Obtaining the HALPS Prototype in Deathloop

The recently-added HALPS Prototype is one of the most powerful laser weapons in Deathloop at the moment. It has been one of the most sought-after guns ever since the Golden Loop update went live. However, many in the community seem to be facing issues in their attempts to obtain it in the shooter.

To obtain the HALPS Prototype in Deathloop, you must follow these steps:

You must first make your way to the Complex, but you will need to do so at any time before Night. Otherwise, you will not find the HALPS available. After reaching the Complex, you must then visit Dr. Wenjie’s Laboratory facility and locate the green building in the area.

It’s important to note that, to reach the area, you will need to find an entirely new toom that is connected to the main tower complex. This area was added with the Golden Loop update. Therefore, you will only be able to search for the weapon, once your game is updated to the latest version.

After making your way to the green building, which looks a lot like a green lab structure, you will encounter a laser trap puzzle that must be completed.

To successfully solve the puzzle, you must use both levers to activate the lasers and bait the beams into hitting the glass case, which contains the HALPS Prototype. However, to make it easier, you are advised to equip the Invisible Slab, which makes solving the puzzle a piece of cake.

Additionally, if you do die while solving the puzzle, then Reprise will bring you back, and after successfully directing lasers to the glass case containing the weapons, you will finally be able to collect as well as permanently unlock the HALPS Prototype.

The HALPS Prototype is a special weapon that was introduced with the Golden Loop update and this armament can be charged at any battery charging unit. It fires laser beams that sustain over time, and players will be able to generate reflecting beams around corners while aiming it at security systems. This will help you reach targets hiding behind walls or taking cover behind an obstacle.

