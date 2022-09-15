Deathloop is finally coming to the Xbox Game Pass and consoles with release date announced

Earlier yesterday, there were rumors about Deathloop being visible on the Xbox dashboard. It has taken less than 24 hours for those rumors to be confirmed as true. The decision was announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 today and is a major one for many fans who have been patiently waiting for the game's arrival.

Bethesda @bethesda



You can pre-install with "DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20!You can pre-install with @Xbox GamePass or pre-order the game right now! "DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20! You can pre-install with @XboxGamePass or pre-order the game right now! https://t.co/Sz7RMowRJl

Deathloop will arrive on Xbox consoles and the Xbox Game Pass on September 20, 2022, with both console and Game Pass subscribers receiving it on the same day. This is the date when all existing and new subscribers will be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost. Thankfully, older-gen consoles will also be able to run it, based on the information revealed by the developers.

Deathloop will finally make its entry on the Xbox Game Pass, following the expiration of the exclusivity deal with PlayStation

Deathloop has been one of the best games released in 2021 and has built greatly on the success of Arkane's previous works. It has won several prestigious awards in different departments and is considered to be a masterpiece by many. All of this will become playable very soon as it will arrive on both old and current-gen consoles of Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been inquiring about Deathloop for some time, given its origin. The game was developed by Arkane Studios, which, in turn, falls under the ownership of Bethesda and Microsoft.

Previously, there were rumors about the game coming to Xbox consoles since its timed exclusive with PlayStation came to an end. Given the deal's timing, the game hasn't been available on Xbox, despite Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax and Bethesda. But all of that's in the past as Deathloop is headed to new platforms, and there's even a bonus for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Fortunately, they won't have to wait long now, following this major announcement at the Xbox showcase at TGS 2022.

This will be a major win for the console and the Xbox Game Pass. The addition will certainly increase the valuation of the service and will likely get new subscribers on board, as playing the game through the Game Pass is the more economical choice.

Moreover, players will also get the latest edition on hand, including all the work and improvements implemented since its release. The game puts players in the shoes of an assassin who needs to complete a certain set of objectives. They will then be challenged along the path by another killer, whose task is to prevent them from succeeding.

The game features both single and multiplayer elements, making it fun for everyone. It remains to be seen what kind of reception the game will see once it becomes available on the Game Pass and the consoles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S