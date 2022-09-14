Former PlayStation exclusive Deathloop rumored to become available soon on Xbox consoles

Deathloop's possible entry to Xbox seems closer than ever if the community rumors are to be believed. The latest rumors suggest that the game has been seen on the virtual dashboard of the console in the discussion. While Arkane or Microsoft's gaming division hasn't announced anything yet, the gaming community seems to have caught hold of something.

If the rumors are accurate, it will be great news for Xbox users worldwide. While Bethesda owns Arkane, it has got into an exclusivity deal with Sony to keep the game only on PlayStation as far as consoles are concerned. This exclusive deal was, however, time in nature, with it having expired a few days before.

Deathloop is an excellent title and has won multiple rewards since its release. While its accessibility has been limited so far, that can change if the recent rumors turn out to be true. It could also open it up for entry to the Game Pass shortly.

Deathloop's addition to Xbox quite likely, according to community rumors

On September 14, Twitter user @SamuraiX08 shared a screenshot of the Xbox dashboard. Typically, this includes players' games and the latest Microsoft store offers. Interestingly, Deathloop's ad has also appeared in the screenshot, which requests the users to pre-order it from the store.

According to a Twitter user, this offer also appears at the end of other users. This won't be the strangest of rumors as there are many strong reasons behind Deathloop coming to the console.

The exclusivity deal has now expired. PlayStation has added it to their PS Plus lineup, but that won't stop Arkane from making the game available to different consoles.

Additionally, Arkane's ownership by Bethesda means that it belongs to Microsoft, who acquired it previously. This could also make a valuable addition to the Xbox Game Pass, which will be an excellent advertisement for the service.

It remains to be seen whether the rumors will turn out to be true. There have been previous instances where games coming to the Microsoft Store were leaked beforehand.

Deathloop is an action-themed game in which players have the task of completing their objective while escaping from another assassin. It's a perfect cat-and-mouse situation where one player's task is to destroy something. Another player's task is to prevent that from happening.

It has received high critical acclaim from critics and fans and contains both single and multiplayer portions. When it comes to Xbox, it will be a must-play masterpiece for fans of all genres.

