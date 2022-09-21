Deathloop guide: How to play PvP multiplayer

Deathloop is easily one of the most intriguing and innovative games in recent memory. Every aspect of the first-person time-bending action-adventure title is crafted to provide players with a unique and engaging experience. Arkane Studios are known for their immaculate level design and immersive storytelling prowess, which they have demonstrated with games like Dishonored and Prey.

DEATHLOOP @deathloop



Julianna here. Not that you need any more proof that I'm the best there is on this island, but in case you forgot, here's a look at why you will never. Break. This. Timeloop.



See you out there in the Battle for Blackreef. beth.games/30XK3DD

#TeamJulianna CooooOOOoooolt!Julianna here. Not that you need any more proof that I'm the best there is on this island, but in case you forgot, here's a look at why you will never. Break. This. Timeloop.See you out there in the Battle for Blackreef. CooooOOOoooolt!Julianna here. Not that you need any more proof that I'm the best there is on this island, but in case you forgot, here's a look at why you will never. Break. This. Timeloop.See you out there in the Battle for Blackreef. 😎 beth.games/30XK3DD#TeamJulianna https://t.co/fpBgmVOSpr

Deathloop, while it does not stray further away from the core philosophies that drive Arkane's projects, is still an entirely new experience that has never been done before. From the smart use of the "time loop" mechanic to the unique spin to replayability, Arkane has gone all out on flexing its creative muscles in crafting the game.

One of the most interesting aspects of Deathloop is its seamless multiplayer integration, which is a first for Arkane Studios, given most of their titles are exclusively single-player experiences.

The multiplayer interaction in the game is relegated to PvP only, but there are some cool twists to keep the experience fresh and entertaining for players. Here's a quick guide on how players can access the multiplayer in Deathloop.

Deathloop's premise and the "time-loop" mechanic

In Deathloop, players play as Colt Vahn, a man trapped on an island and in a time loop. Colt has lost most of his memories regarding his identity, his past, how he got trapped on the mysterious island called Black Reef in the first place, and why every single person on the island is hunting him.

The game is centered around a unique time-loop mechanic, which restarts the same day repeatedly. The day resets every time the players die, causing them to lose almost everything, from weapons, trinkets, and even quest items, with only knowledge of the previous day remaining, such as safe codes, target and item locations, and the like.

Players explore the four zones of Black Reef and collect information on the residents and the "Eternalists," who are the key to Colt's breaking the time loop. The game's ultimate goal is to kill the eight visionaries scattered across the different zones of Black Reef in a single loop to break the aforementioned time loop.

Accessing the PvP multiplayer game mode in Deathloop

Multiplayer is one of Deathloop’s prominent features, and players can take on the role of Julianna, one of the Eternalists, and attempt to foil Colt’s attempts to break the time loop. Julianna boasts a similar set of weapons, arcane powers, and platforming skills as Colt.

DEATHLOOP @deathloop Always one step ahead, rival assassin Julianna Blake has made it her mission to protect the timeloop by killing Colt—and she loves her job. Always one step ahead, rival assassin Julianna Blake has made it her mission to protect the timeloop by killing Colt—and she loves her job. https://t.co/Z9xZlZvxvY

However, one thing that gives her an edge over the game's protagonist is the ability to mimic any other character in the game, be it a common NPC, another Eternalist, or Colt himself. This ability can be used in various ways to trick the NPCs and other players.

Like Colt, Juliana also has a dedicated loadout menu, allowing players to choose the weapons, slabs, and trinkets they want to use during the multiplayer session.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Discover how Deathloop devs made the potent punt feel just right: Nice kicks, Colt! 🥾Discover how Deathloop devs made the potent punt feel just right: play.st/3BZ8zSl Nice kicks, Colt! 🥾Discover how Deathloop devs made the potent punt feel just right: play.st/3BZ8zSl https://t.co/qvxnEgld7U

The multiplayer in Deathloop is akin to FromSoftware's Dark Souls games, albeit with way less complexity involved in accessing the game mode. Much like Dark Souls, players playing as Juliana invade a host's game and hunt them before they escape.

Players are required to kill the host a minimum of three times to win the session, this is due to Colt's ability to resurrect twice after dying before the day resets.

To access the multiplayer:

Accessing the multiplayer requires players to complete the tutorial section of the game and get their first ability, i.e., Reprise, and the ability to retain items after every loop using Residuum.

Multiplayer game mode can be selected right from the start screen by choosing "Protect the Loop" instead of "Break the Loop."

From the menu, select either "Invade Random Timeline" to invade any online host's session or "Invade Friend's Timeline" to invade an online friend's session.

The game is centered exclusively around PvP, and thus co-op is off the table.

To progress, either the host will have to eliminate the invader, or the invader will have to kill the host three times.

While not as groundbreaking as the single-player aspect of the game, the multiplayer is a nice distraction and end-game activity for players who enjoyed Deathloop's moment-to-moment gameplay.

DEATHLOOP @deathloop



⚔️ New weapon - HALPS Prototype

New Eternalist - Paint-Bomber

♾️Crossplay for Invasion Matchmaking

+ More!



There is no better time to visit Blackreef. The GOLDENLOOP update arrives tomorrow with some new treats for everyone!⚔️ New weapon - HALPS PrototypeNew Eternalist - Paint-Bomber♾️Crossplay for Invasion Matchmaking+ More!There is no better time to visit Blackreef. The GOLDENLOOP update arrives tomorrow with some new treats for everyone!⚔️ New weapon - HALPS Prototype🎭 New Eternalist - Paint-Bomber♾️Crossplay for Invasion Matchmaking+ More! There is no better time to visit Blackreef. https://t.co/HLGDQhSvkf

Deathloop was released in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. However, the game has recently made its way to Microsoft's current-generation consoles and Game Pass, allowing even more players to enjoy its excellent level design and intriguing time-loop mechanic.

DEATHLOOP @deathloop



Pre-install with Game Pass or pre-order "DEATHLOOP" today!



Learn more: Xbox Fans! Come to Blackreef and meet the Visionaries on September 20. We're coming to @Xbox and @Xbox GamePass soon.Pre-install with Game Pass or pre-order "DEATHLOOP" today!Learn more: DEATHLOOP.com Xbox Fans! Come to Blackreef and meet the Visionaries on September 20. We're coming to @Xbox and @XboxGamePass soon. Pre-install with Game Pass or pre-order "DEATHLOOP" today! Learn more: DEATHLOOP.com https://t.co/BMc5Y1tFkB

The Xbox release of the Arkane Studios' magnum opus also comes with a variety of new additions for all owners of the game as part of the "Goldenloop update," including new weapons, enemy types, and an extended ending, which is more than enough reason for players to revisit this one-of-a-kind action game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far