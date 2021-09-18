Every gold weapon available in Deathloop

Deathloop is full of surprises, and gold weapons round out the list of desirable items within the game. Nothing beats finding a gold weapon with unique functions to take out enemies at will within Deathloop.

As players progress and find more information, they are bound to run into some new weapons. There are 12 different weapons to find within Deathloop, but not all of them are equal. Players can expect four different rarities which are gray, blue, purple, and gold.

Full list of gold weapons in Deathloop

There are four gold weapons within Deathloop that players can go out of their way to acquire. Considering the unique nature of each one and the power that they hold, players won't simply stumble upon them. They'll need to complete some steps in order to obtain any of the gold weapons.

Sepulchra Breteira

Find this for a powerful sniper rifle option

All ranged weapons fans will want to get their hands on this gold beauty. The Sepulchra Breteira is a sniper rifle that will certainly pack some damage in each shot. For this weapon, players will need to make their way to the Updaam area in the afternoon.

To get the sniper rifle with adjustable zoom levels, players will need to pursue a "surprise" that an Eternalist has left for them in the area. Following the lead will bring them to Aleksis' Mansion.

Constancy Automatic

One of the easier gold weapons to obtain

This will be the easiest gold weapon to acquire for many Deathloop players. The weapon has two separate clips which can be emptied and reloaded at the same time, allowing for faster gameplay. It can be taken by killing Frank the musician on Fristad Rock.

Strelak Verso

Gold weapons are the most rare in Deathloop

One of the most interesting weapon features in Deathloop belongs to the Strelak Verso. It can be used as two separate guns in a dual wielding manner, or can be combined to make a submachine gun. This gold weapon can be found at noon in the Complex.

The Heritage Gun

Claim this powerful gun in Deathloop

Players can get this powerful weapon by turning up in Karl's Bay at night. Depending on the enemy's position, it can serve both as a long range rifle or a shotgun.

While weapons in the game may have different rarities, Deathloop is by no means a looter shooter. Regardless of whether weapons are gold or not, each one is different and players will only stumble on that one version. It makes gold weapons that much more enticing and powerful within Deathloop.

