What are the glowing items in Deathloop?

Deathloop is out, and the game is full of secrets to uncover, such as the glowing items scattered throughout each map. Every time Colt wakes up again in a reset loop, there are more chances to find glowing items in Deathloops.

Glowing items in Deathloop may seem weird at first, but they are a crucial aspect of the game, especially for progression. One of the catches for Arkane's gameplay in Deathloop is that players will lose anything they had in their inventory upon a full loop reset. It makes exploration that much more important, as well as preparation.

However, the whole game isn't that difficult and tedious when it comes to getting weapons and items. The glowing items that players run into can be collected and used for an infusion process that binds some of the weapons players find to Colt, even when a loop resets.

Each run that players have in the loop will typically net them enough glowing items to collect and use for a new infusion. Those could be for weapons or abilities to hone a class in the game. However, the glowing items have some depth to them as well.

How to use the glowing items in Deathloop

While they may be known as glowing items, for now, the objects have their own name within the game. They are known as Residuum, and they can be collected throughout Deathloop.

Residuum, or the glowing items, are another aspect of the time narrative that players will face in Deathloop. Players harvest the essence of Residuum, which has that glowing sheen and use it for the only real progression system in the game. Without it, every loop would be a hard reset.

Aside from weapons, Residuum can be infused into Trinkets and Slabs. Anything that becomes infused with Residuum will be tethered to Colt, and each run will start with those items. However, players need to reach a point in Deathloop before they can begin picking up glowing items or Residuum.

Also Read

There is plenty of mystery and detective work to be done on the island, and figuring out Residuum is part of that. When players find a mission that assigns them an objective to take down Wenji Evans, they are on the right path. The mission will explain the Residuum system, and upon completion, players can pick up all of the glowing items they desire.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Shaheen Banu