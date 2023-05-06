Disney halts production on major Marvel phase 5 movie 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for delivering epic superhero films that enthrall fans worldwide. The anticipation for its upcoming projects is at an all-time high, especially with Phase 5. However, the industry is facing a significant setback due to the Writers Guild of America strike, forcing Marvel to put a hold on one of its most anticipated movies, Blade.

The upcoming film, starring Mahershala Ali, is a reboot of the 1998 movie of the same name, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. However, the project has encountered further delays due to the ongoing strike, and production has been shut down until the end of the labor stoppage. This news has left fans disappointed and worried about the future of the MCU.

The impact of the Writers Guild of America Strike on Marvel's Blade

The ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike has forced Disney to pause production on the Phase 5 Blade reboot, causing further delays in its release (Image via Marvel Comics)

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 2, 2023, hit the entertainment industry hard. The writers are seeking fair wages, guaranteed work schedules, and more immediate responses about developing and utilizing artificial intelligence in writers' rooms. Many projects in the industry, including late-night shows and movies, have been halted due to the strike.

MCU's Phase 5 is highly anticipated, with movies and shows like Echo, Captain America: New World Order, and Blade in the works. However, these slated projects have been affected by ever-changing release dates and production timelines, causing delays for fans eagerly waiting for the newest stories in the MCU.

Blade, in particular, is facing even more delays due to the writers' strike. Marvel has halted pre-production on the Blade reboot until the end of the labor stoppage, marking the first official MCU project to halt since the strike began. This is the second time the Mahershala Ali-led movie has stopped mid-production, with behind-the-scenes trouble delaying the film in October 2022.

Impact of the Writers' Strike on Marvel's future projects and the fate of Blade

The writers' strike continues to impact MCU's future projects, including Captain America: New World Order, and has resulted in delays for the Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot (Image via Getty)

As mentioned before, the entertainment industry has been hit hard by the ongoing writers' strike. MCU's Phase 5 has a lineup of movies and shows, including Blade, Echo, and many more, but the slated projects are facing delays due to ever-changing release dates and production timelines.

Captain America: New World Order, already in production, could also be impacted by the strike, given Marvel's tendency to adjust and re-write scripts mid-filming. According to a The Hollywood Reporter, "(Marvel) will shoot what they can, then wait for the reshoots" of Captain America 4.

With a less-than-promising response from the studios, more projects are likely to be impacted in the coming days of picketing. As Puck.com's Matthew Belloni noted, "Bottom line: the strike isn't ending anytime soon." MCU fans should prepare for more announcements of productions stopping until the writers' demands are met.

The Blade is one Phase 5 project impacted by the strike. The Hollywood Reporter's source said that production stopped because "time simply ran out," and it will resume following the end of the strike. However, it remains uncertain when that will be.

Blade is set to release on September 6, 2024, but fans of the MCU will have to wait a little longer for the reboot.

