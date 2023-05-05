Captain America 4 rumored to undergo title change 

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Captain America 4, featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the titular hero. The movie, set to hit theaters on May 4, 2024, is expected to be a political thriller, and fans have been speculating about the plot and possible title since its announcement.

However, recent rumors suggest that the film's original title, Captain America: New World Order, may no longer be in use. It's said that real-world political events have caused Marvel Studios to consider changing the title, leading fans to speculate about the new name and what it could reveal about the plot.

Captain America 4's rumored title change reportedly due to real-world events

Real-world events may prompt Marvel Studios to change the title of Captain America 4, which is set to hit theaters in 2024 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios' upcoming film Captain America 4 has been the subject of rumors regarding a possible title change. Reports suggest that Marvel is considering changing the title due to real-world political events and leaders.

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder will NOT be the title. Cap 4 will get a NEW title and one option is Captain America: World War Hulks #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder will NOT be the title. Cap 4 will get a NEW title and one option is Captain America: World War Hulks 😳 https://t.co/m87OEszt4t

Initially, fans speculated about the meaning behind the title, with Thunderbolt Ross playing the President of the United States and Tim Blake Nelson rumored to play the villain. However, a March 21 Instagram post suggested that the title's association with geopolitical events involving Russia and China was problematic.

Geopolitical events involving Russia and China may prompt a title change for Captain America: New World Order, according to a March 21 Instagram post (Image via Atlanta Filming's Instagram)

Despite rumors of the Writers Guild of America strike affecting the title, @CanWeGetToast debunked the rumors, stating that the writer's strike had no impact on the title change.

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast The Writer’s Strike has nothing to do with #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder ’s name change 🤦🏽‍♀️ The Writer’s Strike has nothing to do with #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder’s name change 🤦🏽‍♀️

This is not the first time real-world events have affected Marvel films. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to remove a virus plotline following the pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, Secret Invasion underwent lengthy reshoots due to scenes set initially in Russia, now in conflict with Ukraine.

It remains to be seen when Marvel will announce the title change, given the subject's sensitive nature. However, fans eagerly await the new title and how it will impact the upcoming Phase 5 film.

Captain America 4's title change: When will it be announced and what to expect?

Fans speculate on when Marvel Studios will announce the rumored title change and what it could mean for the future of the franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain America 4's rumored title change has caused a stir among fans, and it remains to be seen when Marvel Studios will announce the new title. While there is a possibility that it will be revealed during July's San Diego Comic-Con, the sensitive nature of the change may prompt Marvel to distance itself from the original title as soon as possible.

Despite the title change, fans are excited to see what Captain America 4 will bring to the MCU's Phase 5. Anthony Mackie will take up the mantle of Captain America, and the film promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise. The plot is still under wraps, but fans hope to see Thunderbolt Ross and "The Leader" face off against Sam Wilson's Cap.

While Marvel Studios keeps the details of Captain America 4 a secret, fans eagerly await further news. The title change has left them speculating and waiting for more information. When the movie hits theaters on May 4, 2024, fans can expect an action-packed adventure with Anthony Mackie in the iconic role of Captain America.

