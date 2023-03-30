Captain America: New World Order: Everything you need to know

Captain America: New World Order is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has generated a lot of buzz among fans. The movie, which will be released on May 3, 2024, is set to continue with the story of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Fans first saw him take on the mantle in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, New World Order promises to bring back some familiar faces. It will also introduce new characters that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

With a talented and diverse cast, including Hollywood icons Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler, the film is expected to explore new themes and plotlines, and tie in with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans are already excited to get any information about Captain America: New World Order. Right from the cast to the filming process to the plot and the premiere date, fans want to know everything. They are ready to join Sam Wilson on another thrilling adventure as he fights to save the world from a new threat.

Captain America: New World Order is set to release in May 2024 and is in the filming stage

The cast is assembled for Captain America 4 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Captain America: New World Order cast brings a mix of returning and new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is led by Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, who first took on the role in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, the ensemble includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, both of whom appeared in the same series.

Adding to the excitement are newcomers to the franchise. Newcomers include the iconic Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

Rounding out the cast are Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, aka Sabra, and Xosha Roquemore in an unnamed role. This talented and diverse group of actors promises to deliver an unforgettable performance in this highly anticipated Phase 5 film.

Captain America: New World Order filming

Filming is underway for Captain America 4 (Image via Marvel Studios)

As of March 2023, Captain America: New World Order is in its filming stage with Julius Ohan helming the film. Onah's previous work includes directing 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox and writing and directing two critically acclaimed films; The Girl is in Trouble and Luce. With Onah's skill and vision, fans can anticipate a visually stunning and captivating film.

The screenplay for New World Order was penned by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, the lead writers behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This was done to ensure that the film will maintain the high-quality storytelling and character development that Marvel fans have come to expect.

The combination of Onah's directing with Spellman and Musson's writing will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America: New World Order release date

Release date for Captain America 4 announced (Image via Marvel Studios)

The movie is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited Phase 5 MCU movies. The announcement of its premiere date, May 3, 2024, has only heightened fans' excitement.

The news was confirmed by none other than Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios, during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. With less than a year left until its release, fans can barely contain their excitement for what promises to be an action-packed addition to the MCU.

Under the direction of Julius Onah, the film is currently in the filming stage as of March 2023. It will be interesting to see how the plot unfolds, particularly with the introduction of the new metal, Adamantium, and the intriguing conflicts it has created.

Captain America: New World Order plot

Plot details revealed for the new Captain America movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

The plot synopsis for Captain America: New World Order has been leaked by a Twitter user called Marvel Updates. According to the synopsis, the movie will be connected to Eternals and focus on the celestial Tiamut, whose hand is shown sticking out of the Earth.

Tiamut has become an island and created a new metal called Adamantium, which is causing multiple countries, including the United States, to fight over its possession.

Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford, is one of the people who wants to claim both Tiamut and Adamantium. As a result, Sam Wilson's Captain America must assemble a new team to stop him. Captain America will also face off against other villains after the new metal, such as the Leader, played by Tim Blake Nelson.

Marvel Updates also revealed that President Ross would recruit the Leader to create a super soldier serum for the government in the movie. However, Captain America, with the help of Leila Taylor and Joaquin Torres, will try to expose him.

In summation

Captain America: New World Order promises to be an action-packed Marvel film, with an intriguing plot and a star-studded cast (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain America: New World Order is one of the most highly anticipated Phase 5 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set to premiere on May 3, 2024, the film will feature a mix of returning and new faces and promises to be an exciting and dynamic addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the revelation of the new metal Adamantium, fans can expect a thrilling plot that will have Captain America and his new team fighting for control of this powerful substance. Overall, Captain America: New World Order is a film that fans of the MCU wouldn't want to miss.

