Capcom Showcase 2023 release date, time, and what to expect

Capcom has generated considerable excitement and recognition for the recently launched Street Fighter 6. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil its digital event, where it will provide further updates on its new games. Scheduled for June 12 at 3 pm PDT, the Capcom Digital Showcase event will last for 36 minutes. During this time, fans can expect to receive the latest details on upcoming projects and some updates on existing games.

Moreover, fans can expect exciting new gameplay details about Dragon's Dogma 2, which was recently showcased during the PlayStation 2023 showcase. With the upcoming release of Exoprimal scheduled for July 14, 2023, the developer might share some intriguing insights about this upcoming third-person shooter game.

Besides the Mercenaries update, no further updates have been provided for the Resident Evil 4 remake. Capcom might unveil news about its DLC featuring playable characters like Ada and Luis.

Capcom Showcase 2023: What to expect from the digital event

The release date for Dragon's Dogma 2 remains unknown, but the upcoming Showcase event is expected to unveil some details. The gameplay in the trailer appears extraordinary, featuring captivating aesthetics powered by Capcom's in-house RE engine.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will serve as the second installment in the series, aiming to deliver an immersive and distinct action role-playing game experience.

On July 14, 2023, Exoprimal is scheduled to launch as an online action game centered around team gameplay. In this game, players will engage in thrilling battles against groups of dinosaurs. The game's concept is distinct and will incorporate both player versus player and player versus environment missions.

To accomplish specific objectives, players must assemble a team of five members. As they progress, players will acquire specialized equipment known as Exosuits, which grant various abilities falling into three categories: Assault, Tank, and Support.

There is a great deal of anticipation surrounding the DLC for the Resident Evil 4 remake, and there are speculations that the publisher might introduce a Separate Ways DLC. This speculation is logical since the original game featured Assignment Ada and Separate Ways as additional content.

Capcom has already showcased its ability to deliver intense gameplay mechanics and an enhanced storyline in the remake. If the publisher intends to further enhance the player experience, they should consider unveiling a DLC featuring Luis, a beloved character among fans.

Playing as Luis would undoubtedly provide a thrilling and enjoyable experience. Recently, it was announced that a VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake is in the works, but the release date has yet to be disclosed. At the upcoming showcase event, fans expect that the Resident Evil 4 remake in VR may finally receive a release date.

