Exoprimal finally gets a confirmed release date: Pre-order bonus, system requirements, and more explored

Exoprimal, the upcoming online-only team-based action game from Capcom, finally received a confirmed release date during the recently held Capcom Spotlight digital event. Alongside the game's release date, Capcom also revealed its pre-order bonuses, various digital editions, and PC system requirements ahead of its scheduled release.
Capcom also mentioned a free open beta for the game, which will go live a few months ahead of its scheduled release date, allowing players to try it for themselves. The announcement of Exoprimal's release date came with a dedicated gameplay trailer, which showcases the action-packed dinosaur-slaying mech-suits in action.
Capcom's upcoming online-only team-based third-person shooter is scheduled for release on July 14, much sooner than most players would've anticipated. The game is also a cross-generational title, which means it's released simultaneously on both current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and last-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) alongside PC.
Exoprimal is also releasing day one of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles, which is excellent news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers interested in trying out the game on release.
Pre-order bonuses and different editions
Exoprimal's latest gameplay trailer, which was showcased during Capcom Spotlight, gives players a glimpse at the sci-fi narrative of the game, which also features time-loop elements. The trailer shows soldiers repeatedly reliving the same day, going up against hordes of hostile dinosaurs, which have begun to appear worldwide via mysterious wormholes.
Although the game is an online-only experience, the story seems to be one of the focal points, which is rarely a scene in most online-only games. Being an online-only title, Exoprimal will also be supported by Capcom for a long time, with a season pass already planned for the game.
Much like any other modern AAA release, Exoprimal is offered in two different editions, a $60 standard edition, featuring just the base game and the pre-order bonus, as well as a $70 premium edition, i.e., "Deluxe Edition," which comes with the base game, pre-order bonus, and the season pass. Here's a breakdown of the two different editions of Exoprimal:
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus (for players that pre-purchase Exoprimal)
Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus (for players that pre-purchase Exoprimal)
- Head Start Kit
- Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket
- Murasame Early Unlock Ticket
- Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket
- Paladin exosuit skin (Vigilant)
- White Guardian exosuit skin (Murasame)
- Wonderland exosuit skin (Nimbus)
- Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier
The pre-order bonus for players who pre-purchase the game includes the following exosuit skins:
- Shark's Mouth (Gray) exosuit skin for Deadeye
- Stone Golem exosuit skin for Roadblock
- Bush Camo exosuit skin for Witchdoctor
It should also be mentioned that the skins available as part of the pre-order bonus and the deluxe edition are cosmetic only and do not provide gameplay benefits.
PC system requirements
Alongside the game's new trailer and release date, Capcom also revealed the system requirements, which, surprisingly, are pretty low compared to most modern AAA releases.
The minimum requirements state a GTX 1050ti, Ryzen 3 1200, and 8 GB RAM, allowing players to play the game at 1080p30fps with graphics settings turned to their lowest preset. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for Exoprimal:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to minimum): 1080p/30fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to medium): 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.
Players can also try out the game before its launch via the open beta, which will be available from March 16, 2023, to March 19. 2023. The open beta will feature cross-platform matchmaking across all platforms, i.e., PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.