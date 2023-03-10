Exoprimal finally gets a confirmed release date: Pre-order bonus, system requirements, and more explored

Exoprimal, the upcoming online-only team-based action game from Capcom, finally received a confirmed release date during the recently held Capcom Spotlight digital event. Alongside the game's release date, Capcom also revealed its pre-order bonuses, various digital editions, and PC system requirements ahead of its scheduled release.

Capcom also mentioned a free open beta for the game, which will go live a few months ahead of its scheduled release date, allowing players to try it for themselves. The announcement of Exoprimal's release date came with a dedicated gameplay trailer, which showcases the action-packed dinosaur-slaying mech-suits in action.

Capcom's upcoming online-only team-based third-person shooter is scheduled for release on July 14, much sooner than most players would've anticipated. The game is also a cross-generational title, which means it's released simultaneously on both current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and last-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) alongside PC.

Exoprimal @exoprimal

🦖 l.capcom.gg/c/8oawoy?utm_s… Exoprimal launches on July 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam with day one access on Xbox Game Pass! Squad up in 5v5 matches and take down both dinosaur hordes and opposing teams where no two matches play out the same. Exoprimal launches on July 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam with day one access on Xbox Game Pass! Squad up in 5v5 matches and take down both dinosaur hordes and opposing teams where no two matches play out the same.🦖 l.capcom.gg/c/8oawoy?utm_s… https://t.co/LEzKg0mNF2

Exoprimal is also releasing day one of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles, which is excellent news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers interested in trying out the game on release.

Pre-order bonuses and different editions

Exoprimal's latest gameplay trailer, which was showcased during Capcom Spotlight, gives players a glimpse at the sci-fi narrative of the game, which also features time-loop elements. The trailer shows soldiers repeatedly reliving the same day, going up against hordes of hostile dinosaurs, which have begun to appear worldwide via mysterious wormholes.

Exoprimal @exoprimal Exoprimal's Escort missions have been calibrated for maximum player satisfaction.



The secret ingredient? Hundreds of ferocious dinosaurs! Exoprimal's Escort missions have been calibrated for maximum player satisfaction.The secret ingredient? Hundreds of ferocious dinosaurs! https://t.co/IenYLNZeFA

Although the game is an online-only experience, the story seems to be one of the focal points, which is rarely a scene in most online-only games. Being an online-only title, Exoprimal will also be supported by Capcom for a long time, with a season pass already planned for the game.

Much like any other modern AAA release, Exoprimal is offered in two different editions, a $60 standard edition, featuring just the base game and the pre-order bonus, as well as a $70 premium edition, i.e., "Deluxe Edition," which comes with the base game, pre-order bonus, and the season pass. Here's a breakdown of the two different editions of Exoprimal:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (for players that pre-purchase Exoprimal)

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (for players that pre-purchase Exoprimal)

Head Start Kit

Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket

Murasame Early Unlock Ticket

Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket

Paladin exosuit skin (Vigilant)

White Guardian exosuit skin (Murasame)

Wonderland exosuit skin (Nimbus)

Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier

Exoprimal @exoprimal Embrace the power of the Samurai to carve a safe path for your allies with the Murasame Tank Exosuit!



Initiate your Varja Counter skill to guard against attacks and unleash the true potential of your blade, Kiri-Ichimonji, whilst in the empowered Rasetsu state. Embrace the power of the Samurai to carve a safe path for your allies with the Murasame Tank Exosuit!Initiate your Varja Counter skill to guard against attacks and unleash the true potential of your blade, Kiri-Ichimonji, whilst in the empowered Rasetsu state. https://t.co/4Zqf8bjiHZ

The pre-order bonus for players who pre-purchase the game includes the following exosuit skins:

Shark's Mouth (Gray) exosuit skin for Deadeye

Stone Golem exosuit skin for Roadblock

Bush Camo exosuit skin for Witchdoctor

It should also be mentioned that the skins available as part of the pre-order bonus and the deluxe edition are cosmetic only and do not provide gameplay benefits.

PC system requirements

Alongside the game's new trailer and release date, Capcom also revealed the system requirements, which, surprisingly, are pretty low compared to most modern AAA releases.

The minimum requirements state a GTX 1050ti, Ryzen 3 1200, and 8 GB RAM, allowing players to play the game at 1080p30fps with graphics settings turned to their lowest preset. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for Exoprimal:

Exoprimal @exoprimal Become the apex predator in the Dino Pursuit objective.



Fight through unrelenting waves of raptors as you pursue a rampaging large dino and eliminate it before the enemy team.



Strike swiftly, Exofighters! Become the apex predator in the Dino Pursuit objective.Fight through unrelenting waves of raptors as you pursue a rampaging large dino and eliminate it before the enemy team.Strike swiftly, Exofighters! https://t.co/T1GjxePRjF

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit)

Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to minimum): 1080p/30fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11

Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to medium): 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Exoprimal @exoprimal

The Exoprimal Open Beta Test will begin on March 16th at 5 PM PDT! The AIBIUS Corporation welcomes you to this special hands-on training opportunity against the dinosaur hordes that threaten humanity.

🦖 bit.ly/ExoprimalOBTTW VALUED EXOFIGHTERS,The Exoprimal Open Beta Test will begin on March 16th at 5 PM PDT! The AIBIUS Corporation welcomes you to this special hands-on training opportunity against the dinosaur hordes that threaten humanity. VALUED EXOFIGHTERS,The Exoprimal Open Beta Test will begin on March 16th at 5 PM PDT! The AIBIUS Corporation welcomes you to this special hands-on training opportunity against the dinosaur hordes that threaten humanity.🦖 bit.ly/ExoprimalOBTTW https://t.co/yC1JFWiBdM

Players can also try out the game before its launch via the open beta, which will be available from March 16, 2023, to March 19. 2023. The open beta will feature cross-platform matchmaking across all platforms, i.e., PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

