Exoprimal received an extended story overview, detailing the narrative, gameplay systems, and more during TGS 2022 Xbox Panel

Earlier today at the Tokyo Game Show's Xbox Panel, Capcom's upcoming third-person action title, Exoprimal, finally received an extended story overview trailer detailing the game's overarching plot and characters, as well as a few gameplay systems. While it is not the Dino Crisis follow-up that players have been asking Capcom for years, the upcoming title feels like a spiritual successor, or a spin-off to the Japanese developers' popular action-adventure title featuring dinosaurs.

Exoprimal is a multiplayer action game, featuring player vs player vs environment game modes that sees players assume the role of a mech pilot, controlling a huge and bulky exosuit armor to fight against other players and the game's main antagonistic threat, dinosaurs.

The new trailer gives players an insight into the game's narrative, which seems to feature some really fascinating elements, characters, and a lot of sci-fi jargon that is bound to make fans of the sci-fi action-adventure genre rather intrigued. TGS 2022's Xbox Panel also marks the first time that Capcom has showcased anything related to Exoprimal's plot and characters, with the game's previous marketing efforts mostly being relegated to the game's combat system.

Fans got their first look at Exoprimal's story during the Xbox Panel at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The general premise of Exoprimal

Exoprimal is a third-person shooter game, where players are tasked with eliminating hordes of deadly dinosaurs and mutated creatures set loose by a rogue Artificial Intelligence known as the "Leviathan". Players take on the role of an Exofighter, who undertakes the ardous task of eliminating these unnatural threats that endanger humanity.

To do so, players have access to a variety of Exosuit armor, with each having their own unique set of abilities and weapons. These Exosuits act as classes in-game, giving players the flexibility to alter their playstyle by simply choosing a new Exosuit.

For instance, an Exosuit armor called the Roadblock is a tanky suit of armor that comes equipped with a shield and is capable of trading blows at close range while also proving defensive options to players. In contrast, the Witchdoctor armor acts as a supporting character that can heal other players.

Everything that was showcased in the recent TGS 2022 trailer

The new trailer gives players a first-look at the game's narrative and characters, which shows how the malfunctioning sinister AI Leviathan has caused distortions in the space-time continuum, causing prehistoric creatures and dinosaurs to emerge in the modern day time period, ravaging the planet's ecosystem.

The Exofighters face a dilemma while partaking in the challenges orchestrated by the rogue AI, since every time they use the Exosuits, it strengthens Leviathan further. The trailer also gives a hint at the AI's sinister plans not being a result of an accidental malfunction, but an act of something or someone even more sinister.

The trailer also showcased a new Exosuit armor, resembling a Japanese Rōnin, complete with mechanized Samurai-like armor and a massive katana. Exoprimal comes out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC in 2023, with no concrete release date being provided for the upcoming game by Capcom.

