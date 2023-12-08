Hideo Kojima announces horror game OD in collaboration with Jordan Peele and other "Avengers" | The Game Awards 2023

Hideo Kojima and The Game Awards are synonymous. The auteur recently revealed his new horror project OD at the tenth anniversary of the yearly show. Jordan Peele joined him on stage, confirming their collaboration on the project. Furthermore, Kojima revealed that he is collaborating with various articles, quipping that they are his version of the Avengers.

OD announced at The Game Awards 2023 as Jordan Peele joins Hideo Kojima on stage

Hideo Kojima announced OD, an upcoming horror title "for all players and screamers." Regarding the cast, the trailer announced Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schafer. He is soon joined by Jordan Peele, well known for his work in the horror genre, on stage at The Game Awards 2023, who praises Kojima and their collaboration.

In a short clip featuring close-ups of Sophia Lillis and Udo Kier, both actors are incessantly repeating the phrase - "The hungry purple dinosaur at the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking." Their expressions change, getting consistently agitated and troubled. I was pleasantly reminded of Samuel Beckett's Play.

For those who remember, an upcoming horror game titled Overdose by Hideo Kojima was leaked back in June 2022. If both are the same, it took more than a year for the official announcement to come around.

Kojima stated that he is seeking to challenge himself and push the boundaries in the horror title with the help of Xbox Game Studios and their technology, creating "something immersive." He promised that although it was a game, it was at the same time "a new form of media."

Kojima concludes by saying he has other "creative partners" who are legends, and that he calls them "The Avengers." Peele chimes in to reiterate that OD is "unlike any other game." We are excited to see what this project turns out to be and who else is involved.