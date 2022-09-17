"The start of something special": Kojima's meeting with Phil Spencer has fans speculating about what's next

Recent pictures of Hideo Kojima's meeting with Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming's CEO, have expectedly gotten fans excited about what the collaboration will bring to life. The legendary video game designer has already announced his partnership with Xbox Game Studios back at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 and everyone is eager to see what the fruits of that union will be.

Hideo Kojima is usually at the center of one speculation or the other as more and more people are interested to know what the man is working on. A recent tease from his team has already got the community excitedly discussing whether any announcement is imminent.

The pictures of the two giants of the industry together have only added fuel to the fire.

Fans are treated to pictures of Hideo Kojima interacting with Phil Spencer

A number of pictures were shared on Twitter, many of them by Hideo himself, showing the two interacting with each other, standing in front of the Kojima Productions mascot, and with other members of their teams. Fans have been poring through each frame to figure out if there is any clue as to what they were discussing.

While some are upset with the video game designer pairing up with Xbox after many successful collaborations with PlayStation, most comments have been positive, with plenty of well wishes as well as speculation about what title will be announced next.

Animal4K @CordovesRuben @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @XboxP3 I can say now that Death Stranding was my last game from you. I was expecting your new project, but now that you are with the american devil with infinite money... You are gone for me. @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @XboxP3 I can say now that Death Stranding was my last game from you. I was expecting your new project, but now that you are with the american devil with infinite money... You are gone for me.

Brad L @BradLoyo @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @XboxP3 kinda feel bad for all my fellow Playstation players (especially considering most kojima fans are on Playstation) fortunately i can play on PC but not everyone has this possibility. hopefully the game is only marketed for xbox or a times exclusive so everyone can enjoy. @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @XboxP3 kinda feel bad for all my fellow Playstation players (especially considering most kojima fans are on Playstation) fortunately i can play on PC but not everyone has this possibility. hopefully the game is only marketed for xbox or a times exclusive so everyone can enjoy.

Rafael V_Vasik ☣️ @Rafael_Vasik @Kaizerkunkun @XboxP3 I love: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Mobile Games, seriously i want just a games I don't care about the console war I want game technology to move forward @Kaizerkunkun @XboxP3 I love: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Mobile Games, seriously i want just a games I don't care about the console war I want game technology to move forward 🙏

The two titles that the Japanese video game designer is reportedly working on now are the sequel to Death Stranding and the horror title, Overdose. The former has been heavily speculated with Norman Reedus, aka Sam Bridges, mentioning on the fly that part two is in the works.

The latter was leaked by a reputed industry insider who stated that the horror project will likely be Kojima's next project and "is almost certainly" slated to be a cloud-based Xbox game. The game is also reportedly going to feature Margaret Qualley, or Mama, from Death Stranding. Neither has been officially confirmed yet though.

The recent tease, featuring the silhouette of a figure with the tantalizing question "Who am I?", was put out by Kojima Productions and then subsequently shared by Geoff Keighley a couple of days ago. Fans quickly theorized that the person in the picture was the actor Elle Fanning.

A day later, Kojima put out a tweet of him having a discussion with Geoff and Jordan Peele, a noted director of horror films. While it is possible that this is unrelated, the picture did make one wonder if the renowned director was in some way involved with the Kojima horror project in-development.

Back at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2022, the video game designer and Xbox Head confirmed that the former was going to work with Xbox Game Studios to bring forth a completely new game:

"There is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've been waiting very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept."

Speaking further about the recent partnership, he continued:

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) @KojiPro2015_EN ※No game titles will be displayed at TGS ※No game titles will be displayed at TGS

As per tweets from the official channel, it is unlikely that anything concrete from Kojima's studio will be revealed in the ongoing TGS. While there is nothing else to do but wait for an actual announcement to come, one will surely hope that the title is indeed as exciting and refreshing as Kojima envisions it to be.

